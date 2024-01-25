An official Dungeons and Dragons VR game is in the works from the makers of Demeo
Regardless of which one of the best VR headsets on the market you’ve got, be it dedicated to PC VR games or not, you’ve likely ran across Demeo. This MR game can be described as a VR classic nowadays, allowing you quick and easy access to some tabletop action.
But here’s the thing: I seriously doubt that anyone who has ever tried Demeo hasn't also gotten strong Dungeons and Dragons vibes almost instantly. And I don’t think that Resolution Games is shying away from the fact that the pen-and-paper RPG has had a huge influence on its own tabletop creation.
Well, guess what? We can actually say that now!
At this time, there aren’t many details to discuss. We know that this collab between Demeo’s developers and Wizards of the Coast is happening, which is enough of a reason to celebrate.
See? I told you that this team was huge on DND!
So, then there are two major questions that are worth pondering over:
Okay then. Demeo? Has a PC port, but not only in VR: in regular format too. This is awesome not only because it makes the game more accessible, but also because it allows your non-VR-crazed friends to join you on your tabletop adventures. Makes total sense for a social experience, right?
… But then again, Resolution has shown some real skill when it comes to game design. Demeo is not only a blast to play: it’s quite impressive on a technical level. So, given this team’s passion, roots and capabilities, can we expect this upcoming D&D VR game to be a hit?
Well, if you ask me, there is no other team, capable of pulling this off, especially when it comes to VR.
This showcase of Demeo gameplay in mixed-reality can give you some idea of what you're in for with this upcoming D&D game.
Here’s what Resolution’s CEO has to say on the matter:
As anyone who’s played Demeo can guess, we’re incredibly huge fans of tabletop roleplaying games. They have an unparalleled power to bring people together to create shared experiences, and that’s something we’ve tried to capture, too, with nearly every release in our library. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS offers one of the richest fantasy worlds that has ever been created, and it only gets bigger with every new sourcebook and adventure. We’re beyond humbled to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible IP and look forward to sharing the first details of this new project in the future.
- Could we expect this experience to have a non-VR counterpart like Demeo too?
- Can Resolution break the curse of mediocre Dungeons & Dragons video games?
But then, the big one… Can we stop pretending like this is any sort of secret? For how huge D&D is, the amount of high quality, proper video game adaptations that the system has seen are… Negligible, to say the least. So that’s worrying.
Well, if you ask me, there is no other team, capable of pulling this off, especially when it comes to VR.
