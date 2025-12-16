Honor Magic 8 Lite review: The three-day phone





Time for the successor to try and challenge that crowded midrange market. The Honor Magic 8 Lite is here with an even bigger battery, one of the brightest screens out there, great protection from the elements, and a capable main camera. The "Lite" model from Honor's Magic series has always been a very interesting device. It's got nothing to do with the flagship, design-wise, but often has some interesting and bold features that can't be found on the "Pro" model. Last year, the Magic 7 Lite came equipped with one of the biggest batteries in the industry, a 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon cell, in a super-slim and durable body.Time for the successor to try and challenge that crowded midrange market. The Honor Magic 8 Lite is here with an even bigger battery, one of the brightest screens out there, great protection from the elements, and a capable main camera.





The design is now flat, in line with modern smartphone tendencies, and the phone feels like a modern midrange device. The Honor Magic 8 Lite won't be coming to the US, sadly, but if you're in the UK, you can get one for £399, with a wider availability across Europe coming soon.





Honor Magic8 Lite What we like Amazing battery life

Great display, bright and vivid

Powerful speakers What we don't like Plastic build

No wireless charging

Camera system is underwhelming 6.6 PhoneArena Rating 6.5 Price Class Average Battery Life 10 8 Photo Quality 5.2 6.1 Video Quality 4.3 4.8 Charging 6.6 7.5 Performance Heavy 4.2 5.1 Performance Light 6 6.6 Display Quality 8 7.9 Design 6 7 Wireless Charging 0 Biometrics 7 6.7 Audio 7 6.4 Software 8 6.1 Why the score? This device scores 1.5 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, RedMagic 11 Air and Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G How do we rate? Honor Magic8 Lite Full Specs





Table of Contents:





Honor Magic 8 Lite Specs

Look at that battery!





Let's start with an overview of the Honor Magic 8 Lite specs:





Honor Magic8 Lite Honor Magic7 Lite Honor Magic8 Lite Honor Magic7 Lite Design Dimensions 161.9 x 76.1 x 7.8 mm 162.8 x 75.5 x 8 mm Weight 189.0 g 189.0 g Display Size 6.8-inch 6.8-inch Type AMOLED , 120Hz AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 (4 nm) Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4 nm) Memory 8GB / 256GB

8GB/512GB 8GB / 256GB

12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB Battery Type 7500 mAh 6600 mAh Charge speed Wired: 66.0W Wired: 66.0W Camera Main camera 108 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.67"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 108 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.67"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 5 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 17 mm

Sensor size: 1/5"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 5 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2 Front 16 MP 16 MP See the full Honor Magic8 Lite vs Honor Magic7 Lite specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Honor Magic 8 Lite Design and Display So bright...





The Magic 8 Lite features a more modern, flatter design with the signature camera ring on the back. The construction of the phone is solid, even though the back is made of plastic. Speaking of which, it's a very nice-looking green back with a 3D effect under direct sunlight. I don't have an issue with plastic; it's a durable material that doesn't break easily.



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And while we're on the durability side of things, the Magic 8 Lite features an IP69 dust and water resistance rating and also 2.5-meter drop resistance thanks to the ultra-hard aluminosilicate glass on the front. The Magic 8 Lite features a more modern, flatter design with the signature camera ring on the back. The construction of the phone is solid, even though the back is made of plastic. Speaking of which, it's a very nice-looking green back with a 3D effect under direct sunlight. I don't have an issue with plastic; it's a durable material that doesn't break easily.And while we're on the durability side of things, the Magic 8 Lite features an IP69 dust and water resistance rating and also 2.5-meter drop resistance thanks to the ultra-hard aluminosilicate glass on the front.



The frame is also made of plastic, but again, it looks and feels quite sturdy; I dropped the phone on my hardwood floor by accident, and there wasn't a scratch on it. Overall, the Magic 8 Lite is a lightweight, stylish-looking device that won't embarrass you in a crowd. The frame is also made of plastic, but again, it looks and feels quite sturdy; I dropped the phone on my hardwood floor by accident, and there wasn't a scratch on it. Overall, the Magic 8 Lite is a lightweight, stylish-looking device that won't embarrass you in a crowd.









The phone is available in three colors globally—Midnight Black, Forest Green, Reddish Brown—with a Sunrise Gold option reserved for the Chinese market. The green version has that 3D effect on the back, which makes it look bent inward, while the red one has a texture resembling leather. All colorways look very stylish, with the Forest Green being my favorite one—it's quite fresh!



In terms of case candy, there's none—Honor has hopped on the minimal retail box train, and inside the slim paper box you'll find just the phone, a USB-C cable, and some paperwork—no charger, case, or anything extra.



In terms of case candy, there's none—Honor has hopped on the minimal retail box train, and inside the slim paper box you'll find just the phone, a USB-C cable, and some paperwork—no charger, case, or anything extra.



There's a 6.79-inch OLED screen on the Honor Magic 8 Lite with a 1200 x 2640 pixel resolution, resulting in a pixel density of around 427 PPI. The bezels around the screen are quite narrow, and this contributes to the 90.9% screen-to-body ratio.



Honor cites 6,000 nits of peak brightness for this phone, and we're about to verify this claim. Normally, companies measure peak brightness on a very small portion of the screen, the so-called APL (average picture level).



We measure it at 20% APL and 100% APL, the former represents a scenario closer to a real-world use, while the latter is the absolute max brightness with the whole screen showing white. The panel is also 120 Hz, so you can get that buttery smooth scrolling all the flagships have. Off to the testing bench.





Display Measurements:







The display results are quite peculiar. It turns out Honor caps the brightness of the Magic 8 Lite in some way, as the 20% APL result is actually a little lower than the 100% APL. This doesn't matter much, as 1,850 nits of brightness across the whole display is pretty good. I didn't have any trouble reading the display even under direct sunlight.



In terms of color reproduction, minimal brightness, and white balance, the phone is on par with the competition. There's an optical fingerprint scanner under the display, and it works just fine.





Honor Magic 8 Lite Camera Where's my telephoto?





Honor Magic8 Lite PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 117 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 123 Main (wide) BEST 87 66 Zoom BEST 30 19 Ultra-wide BEST 26 16 Selfie BEST 30 22 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 110 Main (wide) BEST 83 63 Zoom BEST 27 11 Ultra-wide BEST 24 16 Selfie BEST 28 21

There's a dual camera system on the back of the Honor Magic 8 Lite, which is a bit of a disappointment at this price range. Most competitors offer a third camera; some—like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro—even come with a periscope telephoto.



The main camera inside the black ring on the back of the Magic 8 Lite is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor under a lens with an aperture of f/1.75. The size of that sensor is 1/1.67", and its equivalent focal length is 24 mm.



The second camera is an ultrawide, and it uses a very small 1/5.0" sensor with just 5 MP and an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 16 MP. As you can see from our Camera widget, the performance is not spectacular, with the ultrawide dragging the score down a lot. There's a dual camera system on the back of the Honor Magic 8 Lite, which is a bit of a disappointment at this price range. Most competitors offer a third camera; some—like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro—even come with a periscope telephoto.The main camera inside the black ring on the back of the Magic 8 Lite is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor under a lens with an aperture of f/1.75. The size of that sensor is 1/1.67", and its equivalent focal length is 24 mm.The second camera is an ultrawide, and it uses a very small 1/5.0" sensor with just 5 MP and an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 16 MP. As you can see from our Camera widget, the performance is not spectacular, with the ultrawide dragging the score down a lot.





Let's check out the samples.







Surprisingly, the main camera snaps decent shots. They're 12MP binned images from the huge 108MP sensor, and there's plenty of detail, and the colors look vibrant, albeit a bit too saturated for my taste. The white balance and dynamic range are both quite decent given the price point of the phone, too.



There's nothing to write home about the samples taken with the ultrawide camera; the images are somewhat soft with not a lot of detail, which is not surprising given the 5MP sensor. There's no dedicated telephoto camera, so the zoom samples are crops from the main sensor. These are fine at low magnification but are progressively getting more blurry and overprocessed the higher you go.



Video Quality







The Honor Magic 8 Lite caps at 4K, 30 fps, and at that resolution the video looks pretty decent. There's no excessive noise, and the details are pretty good too. However, the video looks a bit dark and soft, the dynamic range is not very wide, and crushed shadows are a frequent phenomenon.





Honor Magic 8 Lite Performance & Benchmarks Midrange written all over







There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset inside the Honor Magic 8 Lite. It's a refreshed version of the original Snapdragon 6 chip, an octa-core midrange silicon built on a 4nm node. This chip is paired with 8GB of RAM, which is on the lower side by modern standards. Let's see what the synthetic benchmarks tell us.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Honor Magic8 Lite 1102 Nothing Phone(3a)Pro 1187 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 1019 Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+5G 1167 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Honor Magic8 Lite 3134 Nothing Phone(3a)Pro 3311 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 2915 Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+5G 3185 View all



The CPU scores of the Magic 8 Lite are very close to that of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 inside the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. There's just a tiny bit of performance gain, compared to the previous generation Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 inside the The CPU scores of the Magic 8 Lite are very close to that of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 inside the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. There's just a tiny bit of performance gain, compared to the previous generation Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 inside the Galaxy A36 5G.





GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Honor Magic8 Lite 986 Nothing Phone(3a)Pro 1060 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 914 Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+5G 1059 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Honor Magic8 Lite 982 Nothing Phone(3a)Pro 1054 Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 909 Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+5G 986 View all





The same goes for the GPU scores—the phone is on par with the competition, and there's no thermal throttling or drop in performance over time. It's not the fastest silicon out there in terms of raw performance, but the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 manages to run everything smoothly in day-to-day tasks, and it's very power efficient.



The Honor Magic 8 Lite is available with two storage configurations—256GB or 512GB onboard memory.





Honor Magic 8 Lite Software









The software experience involves a pretty clean



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If you hold down the power button, however, you'll summon Gemini, Google's almighty AI agent. Honor upped its game with the software updates and started to offer seven years on the flagship Magic Pro series. There's no official number for the Lite yet regarding major OS updates, but judging from the previous generation and the Honor 400, we should get 5 or 6 years of support, which is pretty great. The software experience involves a pretty clean Android 15 with Honor's MagicOS 9 on top. It's pleasant software with minor tweaks here and there - such as the Magic Capsule, which some might find similar to Apple's Dynamic Island.There's a touch of AI as well, the usual Honor AI tools we've been seeing in the past couple of generations. Magic Portal allows you to swiftly choose text and images and transfer them to another application. Additionally, you may create subtitles for movies, music, and other media, receive writing assistance, and translate text and audio in real time.If you hold down the power button, however, you'll summon Gemini, Google's almighty AI agent. Honor upped its game with the software updates and started to offer seven years on the flagship Magic Pro series. There's no official number for the Lite yet regarding major OS updates, but judging from the previous generation and the Honor 400, we should get 5 or 6 years of support, which is pretty great.





Honor Magic 8 Lite Battery Welcome, champion!



Honor Magic8 Lite

( 7500 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 11h 25m Browsing 23h 41m Video 19h 23m Gaming 12h 49m Charging speed 66W Charger 50% 30 min 1h 12m Full charge Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



The battery revolution is happening as I type this. There's a silicon-carbon cell inside the Honor Magic 8 Lite, with the impressive capacity of 7,500 mAh. You can check out our explainer article about this new tech, but basically, it's a process that adds silicon in the graphite anode to improve the capacity of a lithium-ion battery. The battery revolution is happening as I type this. There's a silicon-carbon cell inside the Honor Magic 8 Lite, with the impressive capacity of 7,500 mAh. You can check out our explainer article about this new tech, but basically, it's a process that adds silicon in the graphite anode to improve the capacity of a lithium-ion battery.





And the results are clear as day. The Honor Magic 8 Lite tops our battery life chart with an impressive 11 hours and 25 minutes battery life estimate. Thanks to the efficient and modest chipset, this phone can do three days on a single charge with moderate use.







PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Honor Magic8 Lite 7500 mAh 11h 25min 23h 41min 19h 23min 12h 49min Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 5000 mAh 7h 15min 16h 13min 10h 26min 11h 6min Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 5000 mAh 6h 26min 16h 53min 8h 0min 9h 8min Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G 5110 mAh 6h 16min 12h 59min 9h 42min 9h 20min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Honor Magic8 Lite 7500 mAh 1h 12min N/A 50% N/A Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 5000 mAh 0h 56min N/A 70% N/A Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 5000 mAh 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G 5110 mAh 0h 25min N/A Untested N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page













Looking at the results above, the almost 24 hours of non-stop browsing is very impressive, and the 19 hours of YouTube will for sure left you dazed and confused - don't do it in a single run. Jokes aside, this phone obliterates the competition when it comes to battery life. Samsung, Apple, and Google should pay close attention - they're lagging behind at the moment.

The Honor Magic 8 Lite supports up to 66W of wired power, and with a proper charger, you'll be able to fill the massive 7,500 mAh battery from zero to full in 72 minutes, or just over an hour. Sadly, there's no wireless charging support, as Honor has chosen to get rid of the coils in favor of a bigger battery. I personally would take a bigger battery over wireless charging any day of the week.





Honor Magic 8 Lite Audio Quality and Haptics







It's a nice feature to have, especially if you find yourselves in noisy environments frequently. The sound quality is decent up to the 400% boost but becomes quite harsh in the high frequencies when you push the phone to the absolute maximum.



The haptic feedback is a bit soft and not particularly focused. You feel the vibration fizzing away through the body of the phone. It's not very strong either, but it gets the job done. Two stereo speakers make up the Magic 8 Lite's audio system. It's the usual pair of an earpiece and a bottom-firing loudspeaker. Surprisingly, the sound is quite loud, and there's something Honor calls a 400% audio boost. The last tick when you increase the volume gives you this boost, making the overall sound even louder.It's a nice feature to have, especially if you find yourselves in noisy environments frequently. The sound quality is decent up to the 400% boost but becomes quite harsh in the high frequencies when you push the phone to the absolute maximum.The haptic feedback is a bit soft and not particularly focused. You feel the vibration fizzing away through the body of the phone. It's not very strong either, but it gets the job done.





Should you buy it?











The display is very good as well—bright, vivid, and crisp. You get pretty clean software with a sparkle of AI and Gemini on a button, plus a decently long software support (to be verified).



Now, there are some drawbacks as well. The camera system is not spectacular, and while you can get some good shots with the main camera, the ultrawide is uninspiring. There's no wireless charging, and some people might be put off by the plastic frame and back.



If you can live with the aforementioned drawbacks, the Magic 8 Lite can be a decent choice. The global launch of the Honor Magic 8 Lite is still some weeks away, but the early UK premiere gave us a glimpse of this interesting mid-ranger. There are some really strong selling points to this phone, the most important one being the amazing battery life. If there's such a thing as a three-day phone nowadays, the Honor Magic 8 Lite is it.The display is very good as well—bright, vivid, and crisp. You get pretty clean software with a sparkle of AI and Gemini on a button, plus a decently long software support (to be verified).Now, there are some drawbacks as well. The camera system is not spectacular, and while you can get some good shots with the main camera, the ultrawide is uninspiring. There's no wireless charging, and some people might be put off by the plastic frame and back.If you can live with the aforementioned drawbacks, the Magic 8 Lite can be a decent choice.



