Intro





There are just days remaining until we see Google unveil its new line of Pixel 9 devices. Yes, we know that it's a bit too earlier than usual––Google usually tends to unveile its devices later, in the fall, but the 2024 lineup is so hot that it's just so appropriate to have them announced in the summer.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold, a Pixel 9 Pro and a larger Pixel 9 . A capable flagship, most certainly, although smaller and boasting a specs sheet that's not as impressive. This year, we will get four Pixels: a foldableFold, aand a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL , but undoubtedly the most affordable and compact among the bunch would be the. A capable flagship, most certainly, although smaller and boasting a specs sheet that's not as impressive.





How would that fare against the older Pixel 7 , which sang the same mantra?





Design and Size

Two years' worth of change





The Pixel 9 will come with a refreshed design language: gone will be the slightly curved frame, as the new device will be employing a much flatter style, similar to the latest iPhones and Galaxies. We like this style, but it's objectively true this design language will lead to a drop in overall ergonomics as it will cave more into the skin of the palm.





We don't anticipate that Google will move away from the aluminum frame for something like titanium or stainless steel. And, according to the leaks, the frame will be matte, whereas the rear glass will be glossy. That's similar to previous Pixel phones.





There's a notable change at the rear of the Pixel 9––the rear camera island is no longer connected to the side frame and instead exists as its own entity. That's a pretty boring evolution of the 3D Visor look that prior Pixels employed, but is change nonetheless.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 still employs a curved aluminum frame that surely feels very ergonomic. There's a pronounced but still understated and minimalist 3D Visor camera strip at the back, which has been a signature Pixel feature for years.





Size-wise, we largely expect the two devices to be similarly sized, as rumors put the Pixel 9 's display size in the same ballpark as the Pixel 7 .





We expect that the Pixel 9 will have the same IP68 water and dust resistance as the Pixel 7 . This means you can go into fresh water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes, and also be completely protected against dust. The flagship standard these days, so business as usual.





In terms of colors, we expect to see the Pixel 9 in Porcelain, Peony, Jade, and Obsidian colors. The Pixel 7 , on the other hand, was available in Snow, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colors.









Display Differences





A small display size increase seems possible for the Pixel 9 , but we're taking it with a grain of salt. It's largely unclear if the Pixel 9 will be larger or Google will resort to bezel-slimming. The Pixel 9 could score a screen size bump to 6.2-6.3", if the rumor mill is correct.





Pixel 7 also employed a 6.3" display, so the Pixel 9 will be a return to the usual form that the Interestingly, thealso employed a 6.3" display, so thewill be a return to the usual form that the Pixel 8 skipped over (it had a 6.2-inch screen).





Of course, the Pixel 9 will have an OLED screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The Pixel 7 also had an OLED screen, but could only go up to 90Hz. Brightness was also a weakness of the Pixel 7 , which… didn't get bright enough.





Last year's Pixel 8 was a big step in the right direction: its Actua display could hit around 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 9 will possibly improve on that.





Pixel 7 had a pretty slow and not very accurate optical fingerprint scanner, we expect that the Pixel 9 will boast an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, like the ones on the While thehad a pretty slow and not very accurate optical fingerprint scanner, we expect that thewill boast an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, like the ones on the Galaxy S24 lineup, for example. Such a fingerprint scanner is usually faster and way more accurate, so we are keeping our fingers (and fingertips) crossed in hope.





Performance and Software

Faster and newer





All upcoming Pixel 9 phones, including the Pixel 9 , will employ the 4nm Tensor G4 chipset. The Tensor G4 will certainly introduce some modest bump in performance, but if you're expecting a major increase, that's not what the Tensor lineup is. Tensor chips are built with machine-learning and on-device AI in mind, so the performance element is usually secondary in importance.





There are rumors that the Pixel 9 series could feature more RAM to improve the on-device AI capabilities of the phones. And rightly so, as AI is pretty tasking as far as memory goes for those large-language models. The rumor mill says we should expect 12GB of RAM on the Pixel 9 , whereas the Pixel 7 comes with 8 gigs of memory.



Recommended Stories

Pixel 9 will arrive with Pixel 7 , on the other hand, currently supports Android 14 and will get Android 15 . Thewill arrive with Android 15 , though we heard some rumors that it could arrive with Android 14 , as Google is reportedly ironing some kinks of the upcoming update. The, on the other hand, currently supportsand will get





In terms of software support, the Pixel 9 will score seven years of major Android updates, security patches, and feature drops, until 2030. The Pixel 7 , on the other hand, will be supported for two more years, until 2026.









Camera

New cameras for the new Pixel





If some recent rumors are true, the Pixel 9 might have dual 50MP cameras: a 50MP wide camera with a Samsung GNK sensor and, new here, a 50MP Sony IMX858 ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 7 had a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, as a refresher.





Some existing unofficial renders of the Pixel 9 show that the main camera has a larger main camera lens. This could be a sign that the phone will arrive with variable aperture, which could allow the user with more creative control and more precise manual controls of the camera. Or, it could turn out to be a mere rumor based on preliminary renders.





Aside from the hardware changes, we expect the Pixel 9 to score multiple software improvements that will greatly enhance the image quality of the photos that you get out of the camera. AI is also likely to play a large role in the Pixel 9 camera package, but we will learn more about that once August 13 comes.









Battery Life and Charging

Changes are coming





The actual battery capacity of the Google Pixel 9 is mostly a mystery, but it will surely reside in the ZIP area code between 4,500 and 4,700mAh. This will be similar to the Pixel 8 , which employed a 4,575mAh battery.









The Pixel 7 , on the other hand, boasted a 4,355mAh battery on board, with a battery life that was below the average for the category. Last year's Pixel 8 was a step in the right direction, and we surely do hope the Pixel 9 takes a giant stride forward.





Rumors suggest we could see a modest charging speed increase up to 27W wired but a decrease to 18W wireless. The new Qi2 standard, which utilizes magnets akin to Apple's MagSafe, could probably arrive on the Pixel 9 .









Specs Comparison





Here's how the Pixel 9 vs Pixel 7 specs will likely compare. Here's how the hat these are still based on preliminary, unofficial specs, so everything regarding the Pixel 9 is subject to change.









Summary





With the Pixel 9 , we won't be getting major upgrades. Google's most affordable flagship phone is walking the safe path with timely and small improvements here and there.





This isn't an issue at all: both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 were excellent devices on their own. There was a generational jump in overall quality, and we are mostly certain the Pixel 9 won't stray from that trend, which will be great news for all potential adopters.



