A beloved Pixel feature is getting a small change in a beta release and not everyone approves

If you're a Pixel fan, you probably enjoy the At a Glance widget located at the top of the Pixel home screen, lock screen, and Always On Display (AOD). The widget delivers timely and useful information. Besides showing the date and current weather conditions, the At a Glance widget will alert users to:

Air quality readings

Severe weather alerts

Earthquake alerts

Upcoming events including those in your calendar, hotel reservations, and reminders

Status of delivery and pickup orders

Shows when a package will be collected or delivered

Traffic and travel time for your commute

Recommended departure time to make upcoming event

Flight, trains, other travel info culled from Gmail

Fitness info from selected fitness apps

Safety check countdown from the Personal Safety app

Timer & stopwatch info from your phone and home devices

Connection and battery status for Pixel Buds and other connected devices

Timer information from home devices

See images from your Nest or Ring doorbell camera

Shortcut turns on the phone's flashlight and reminds you when it's on









The latest beta release of Android 16 QPR1 continues to show the same color-free look for the weather icon in the At a Glance widget. This lessens the possibility that the removal of color from the icon is something Google is just trying during the beta.









For example, on a sunny day, the sun icon would be yellow. Now, the icon appears in white. The ensuing battle on Reddit shows how important At a Glance is among Pixel users with some happy with the new look ("I actually prefer it without colors. Cleaner. The colored icons we had were pretty ugly"). Others were ready to go marching to Mountain View with pitchforks and torches ("It’s terrible and takes up the whole top of the screen. I’m not a fan").



Recommended Stories

Do you like the new color-free weather icon on At a Glance? Yes. The new look makes the feature look cleaner. No. I like the bit of color the weather icon provided. I don't care if the icon has color or not. Yes. The new look makes the feature look cleaner. 42.86% No. I like the bit of color the weather icon provided. 42.86% I don't care if the icon has color or not. 14.29%





Others pitched a solution ("So y'all complained about it taking up too much home screen space so they fixed it and now y'all are complaining it looks ugly? Google legit can't please you people just buy an iPhone"). Perhaps the most obvious response was the one that suggested Google add a toggle so Pixel users can bring back the color for the icons if they like it better, while those who disapprove can leave the color off.