Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
Upcoming event
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Tune in to watch the reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 and more!

A beloved Pixel feature is getting a small change in a beta release and not everyone approves

Google has decided to make a change to a beloved Pixel feature that not everyone likes.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Google Pixel
The At a Glance widget appears on a Pixel phone being held.
If you're a Pixel fan, you probably enjoy the At a Glance widget located at the top of the Pixel home screen, lock screen, and Always On Display (AOD). The widget delivers timely and useful information. Besides showing the date and current weather conditions, the At a Glance widget will alert users to:

  • Air quality readings
  • Severe weather alerts
  • Earthquake alerts
  • Upcoming events including those in your calendar, hotel reservations, and reminders
  • Status of delivery and pickup orders
  • Shows when a package will be collected or delivered
  • Traffic and travel time for your commute
  • Recommended departure time to make upcoming event
  • Flight, trains, other travel info culled from Gmail
  • Fitness info from selected fitness apps
  • Safety check countdown from the Personal Safety app
  • Timer & stopwatch info from your phone and home devices
  • Connection and battery status for Pixel Buds and other connected devices
  • Timer information from home devices
  • See images from your Nest or Ring doorbell camera
  • Shortcut turns on the phone's flashlight and reminds you when it's on

With the stable version of Android 16 already installed by most users with an eligible Pixel model (which happens to be the Pixel 6 and up), many of the same devices are now running the Android 16 QPR1 beta, which is a beta version of the upcoming Quarterly Platform Release due in September. One Redditor who uses the name "samhot66" on the platform noticed a month ago that the beta made the current weather icon in the At a Glance widget show up in white instead of having the colorful look it usually had.

The latest beta release of Android 16 QPR1 continues to show the same color-free look for the weather icon in the At a Glance widget. This lessens the possibility that the removal of color from the icon is something Google is just trying during the beta.

At left, the old look with a yellow sun icon and at right, the new color-free weather icon for the widget. | Image credit-&quot;samhot66 - A beloved Pixel feature is getting a small change in a beta release and not everyone approves
At left, the old look with a yellow sun icon and at right, the new color-free weather icon for the widget. | Image credit-"samhot66

For example, on a sunny day, the sun icon would be yellow. Now, the icon appears in white. The ensuing battle on Reddit shows how important At a Glance is among Pixel users with some happy with the new look ("I actually prefer it without colors. Cleaner. The colored icons we had were pretty ugly"). Others were ready to go marching to Mountain View with pitchforks and torches ("It’s terrible and takes up the whole top of the screen. I’m not a fan").

Recommended Stories

Do you like the new color-free weather icon on At a Glance?

Vote View Result

Others pitched a solution ("So y'all complained about it taking up too much home screen space so they fixed it and now y'all are complaining it looks ugly? Google legit can't please you people just buy an iPhone"). Perhaps the most obvious response was the one that suggested Google add a toggle so Pixel users can bring back the color for the icons if they like it better, while those who disapprove can leave the color off.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable

Latest News

The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless