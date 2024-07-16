Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a: Expected differences

Intro





Google will be launching its new base flagship on August 13 this year. That's the Pixel 9 we are talking about, and it will come with a refreshed design, new cool and powerful AI features, and a new chipset that promises more stable connectivity.





Pixel 9 , so you somewhat know what to expect from each option. Of course, the The good news is that it doesn't seem there will be any new differences between the Pixel 8a and the, so you somewhat know what to expect from each option. Of course, the Pixel 9 is yet to come out and we are yet to test it through and through, so take the information about it below with a grain of salt.









Design and Size

Durability, materials, and looks are different





Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a apart. That's because the 8a is still rocking the previous camera bar design, where the metal strip blends into the side frames. The Pixel 9 , on the other hand, comes with a new design for the camera bar, which now appears like it's "floating," separated from the frame of the phone altogether (much like the You will very easily be able to tell theandapart. That's because the 8a is still rocking the previous camera bar design, where the metal strip blends into the side frames. The, on the other hand, comes with a new design for the camera bar, which now appears like it's "floating," separated from the frame of the phone altogether (much like the Pixel Fold ).





The Pixel 9 also seems to have a more reflective glass back panel, which is very different from the matte plastic back of the Pixel 8a . And, speaking of glass, the mid-range Pixel comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display, while the Pixel 9 will most likely come with Gorilla Glass Victus (or better).





There will probably be a difference in the dust/water resistance ratings too, with the Pixel 9 having IPX68 vs IP67 on the 8A, although that is a rather insignificant difference.





Display Differences





From what the leaks are pointing at, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a are supposed to have the same display size, 6.1 inches. Both will also sport OLED screens with the deep contrast we know and love, and high brightness levels we have become accustomed to with the latest Pixel phones.





The only difference that there will be is with the display refresh rates. The Pixel 9 display will be capable of a 120Hz refresh rate while the 8a will go only up to 60Hz. In other words, the Pixel 9 's display will feel much smoother and fluid.





Apart from the display specs, we also fully expect to see thinner bezels on the Pixel 9 compared to those on the Pixel 8a (which are massive). Hopefully, they are also more uniform, as the Pixel 8a 's lower bezel is noticeably thicker than the rest.





One more (kind of) display related feature that will be better on the Pixel 9 is a new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It should be much quicker and more accurate than the optical one on the Pixel 8a .





Performance and Software

Better connectivity with the Pixel 9





Pixel 9 will rock the new Tensor G4 chipset, reports and leaked benchmarks are showing that it won't be that much more powerful than the Pixel 8a . Even though thewill rock the new Tensor G4 chipset, reports and leaked benchmarks are showing that it won't be that much more powerful than the Tensor G3 powering the





While there won't be a significant difference in raw power, however, the Tensor G4 is said to offer much better connectivity thanks to a new Samsung Modem 5400. This modem will provide better stability and reduce connectivity issues, which is something previous Pixel phones are known for.





What's more, the this Modem 5400 will also bring support for emergency satellite connectivity to the Pixel 9 series. Given that it lacks the required modem, the 8a probably will never get that feature.





The Pixel 9 is also said to come with 12MB of memory compared to the 8GB on the Pixel 8a . There's also the fact that the Pixel 8a comes with a maximum of 256GB of storage, whereas the Pixel 9 will have a 512GB option too.





Software-wise, the Pixel 9 series is said to be getting important AI improvements, although some more so than others. One of them is called "Studio" and it help you create custom stickers and emojis relying on your descriptions. Another feature, called "Add Me," suggests users will be able to add people to group photos. Lastly, the AI will be able to look through your screenshots to provide more detailed and contextual answer to your queries.





It is uncertain whether the Pixel 8a will get any of the above-mentioned AI features. It is not too far fetched to expect at least "Add Me" and especially "Studio" to become available at a later date.





Camera

Should be similar to Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8





The Pixel 9 and the Pixel 8a will both have dual-camera systems embedded in their metal strips at the back. However, they won't share the same camera specs, not at all, in fact.





While the Pixel 8a is rocking a 64MP main and 13MP ultra-wide cameras, the Pixel 9 is said to keep the 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide of its predecessor. There might be some improvements to the image quality from the Pixel 9 thanks to the new Tensor G4 and further tweaking from Google too.





Pixel 9 will probably come with a 10.5MP camera and the Pixel 8a has a 13MP one. You might want to check out our Pixel 9 won't have too different of a camera system. The selfie cameras at the front should also be different. Thewill probably come with a 10.5MP camera and thehas a 13MP one. You might want to check out our Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 comparison to get a rough idea of what to expect, as it seems thewon't have too different of a camera system.





Battery Life and Charging

Longer battery life and faster charging with the Pixel 9





Even though there isn't much information about the Pixel 9 battery just yet, we are pretty confident it will be larger than that of the Pixel 8a . We suspect the difference will be 4,575 mAh vs 4,492 mAh, which is quite miniscule and does not necessarily mean the Pixel 9 will have better battery life.





Pixel 9 . The end battery life results will depend more on the optimization of each phone. Given how much longer the Pixel 8 laster during our battery life tests compared to its cheaper variant, we wouldn't be too surprised if there is an even larger difference with the





As for charging, the Pixel 9 is not said to come with any upgrades on that end, but that will still make its 27W of wired and 18W of wireless charging superior to the 17W and 7.5W on the 8a. What's more, the Pixel 9 will likely offer 5W of reverse-wireless charging like its predecessor, which the Pixel 8a does not support





Specs Comparison





The main apparent differences between the upcoming Pixel 9 and the mid-range Pixel 8a will be the cameras and the chipsets. The Pixel 9 will also have more RAM, as well as a larger battery and faster charging.



Feel free to check out our full Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8a specs comparison, or take a look at the overview below:









Summary





So, for now it seems that comparing the Pixel 8a with the Pixel 9 shows much of what we are used to when pitting Google's budget phone series to its base flagship. In other words, you have slightly better performance from the chip and camera system, faster charging and longer battery life, and better durability.





This is good news, as it means that, as long as you are okay with the sacrifices you will be making, the Pixel 8a will continue to be the awesome budget option that its predecessors have been.



