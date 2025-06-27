This small Pixel update could make a big difference for casual photographers
Google adds a helpful way to keep track and learn all of your Pixels' camera features.
Google has started rolling out its new education hub inside the Pixel Camera app. This new space is Google's way of helping you learn the many photography and video tools Pixel phones offer with step-by-step guidance.
The feature was first announced as part of the June Pixel Feature Drop, but it is now showing up in version 9.9 of the Camera app for Pixel 6 and newer models.
Thankfully, Google has tailored the camera education hub and made it personalized depending on your device. Pixel 9 users will see newer tools like Add Me or Video Boost, while older models will focus on legacy modes like Night Sight and Motion Blur. There’s also an “Explore ways to take videos” section with guides on Cinematic Blur, Time Lapse, and other video-centric tools.
There's also a “More Tips” tab that offers general advice on framing, lighting, and improving your overall photo quality. This is ideal for beginners who want to maximize their camera skills to get that perfect shot on a trip or of a family member, especially for elders who are having a bit of trouble using the camera.
The hub is styled using Google’s latest Material You (Material 3) Expressive design, which has a softer and friendlier feel with dynamic color accents and rounded shapes.
It might be a small tweak and one that many of us tech enthusiasts will simply skip. But for regular folks that don't know the ins and outs of a Pixel's camera, this education hub is a meaningful addition.
The idea behind the education hub is pretty simple: the Pixel camera is gaining more and more advanced modes — like Action Pan, Astrophotography, and Macro Focus — and many users may not realize how to use them properly or might not even know they exist. Google’s solution is a built-in tutorial experience right inside the camera app.
How the new education hub in the Pixel Camera app works
The hub can be accessed by tapping the question mark icon in the top-right corner of the Camera interface. From there, you are taken to a new "Explore ways to take photos" section. This part of the hub includes sample images for each feature and a “How To” section that walks you through the steps of activating and using that mode. You can also jump straight into any mode via an “Open Camera” button.
Thankfully, Google has tailored the camera education hub and made it personalized depending on your device. Pixel 9 users will see newer tools like Add Me or Video Boost, while older models will focus on legacy modes like Night Sight and Motion Blur. There’s also an “Explore ways to take videos” section with guides on Cinematic Blur, Time Lapse, and other video-centric tools.
There's also a “More Tips” tab that offers general advice on framing, lighting, and improving your overall photo quality. This is ideal for beginners who want to maximize their camera skills to get that perfect shot on a trip or of a family member, especially for elders who are having a bit of trouble using the camera.
The hub is styled using Google’s latest Material You (Material 3) Expressive design, which has a softer and friendlier feel with dynamic color accents and rounded shapes.
It might be a small tweak and one that many of us tech enthusiasts will simply skip. But for regular folks that don't know the ins and outs of a Pixel's camera, this education hub is a meaningful addition.
Meanwhile, we are waiting on the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, which is expected to launch in a little over a month, in August. The hype is on, so make sure to stay tuned to see what Google has in store for us with its new flagship lineup!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: