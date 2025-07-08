Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

Epic Prime Day deal makes the Google Pixel 9 an irresistible choice

Prime Day 2025 is live, and the Google Pixel 9 has received a stunning discount right on time for the event.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Pixel 9 on a white table, showcasing its rear design.
Prime Day 2025 is live, and it's time to save big on the best phones out there! That's right, bargains are abundant, and one particularly special offer slashes a whopping $250 off the 256GB Google Pixel 9!

Save $250 on the Pixel 9 this Prime Day

$250 off (28%)
The Pixel 9 is an incredibly good bargain this Prime Day, thanks to Amazon's epic $250 discount. That brings the compact phone down to its lowest price. This is the 256GB variant. The bargain is only available for Prime members.
Buy at Amazon

Yep, you now have the chance to grab this bad boy at its best price, provided you have Prime membership. For context, the stunning $250 discount dropped on Black Friday 2024, and it's never been topped. Even better, this is a super-rare promo that hasn't gone live since the Amazon Spring Sale, so it's a Prime Day Google Pixel phone deal you'd want to check out.

Featuring a compact 6.3-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness levels, this is one of the best compact phones in 2025.

Sure, it doesn't feature a periscope camera like the higher-grade Pixel 9 Pro, but it still offers excellent camera capabilities. The model packs a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, delivering stunning photos with a lot of detail and natural-looking colors.

As we've pointed out in our Pixel 9 review, immense raw horsepower isn't what this bad boy offers. It packs a Tensor G4 chip under the hood, delivering a smooth everyday performance and multiple AI features. However, it's undeniably less powerful than the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16.

Let's not overlook the impressive seven years of OS upgrades and the Pixel-exclusive AI features, such as Call Screen and on-device Gemini Nano. All of that makes this Pixel phone an excellent pick for compact phone buyers, especially with this Prime Day 2025 deal.

If you've been waiting for a truly solid bargain on this Google Pixel device, now's your chance to buy it at its best price. Available for just about $550 instead of nearly $800, the Pixel 9 clearly delivers impressive value for money. So, don't waste your time and take advantage of this incredible Prime Day 2025 Google Pixel phone deal before it's too late.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
