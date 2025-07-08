Epic Prime Day deal makes the Google Pixel 9 an irresistible choice
Prime Day 2025 is live, and the Google Pixel 9 has received a stunning discount right on time for the event.
Prime Day 2025 is live, and it's time to save big on the best phones out there! That's right, bargains are abundant, and one particularly special offer slashes a whopping $250 off the 256GB Google Pixel 9!
Yep, you now have the chance to grab this bad boy at its best price, provided you have Prime membership. For context, the stunning $250 discount dropped on Black Friday 2024, and it's never been topped. Even better, this is a super-rare promo that hasn't gone live since the Amazon Spring Sale, so it's a Prime Day Google Pixel phone deal you'd want to check out.
Sure, it doesn't feature a periscope camera like the higher-grade Pixel 9 Pro, but it still offers excellent camera capabilities. The model packs a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, delivering stunning photos with a lot of detail and natural-looking colors.
Let's not overlook the impressive seven years of OS upgrades and the Pixel-exclusive AI features, such as Call Screen and on-device Gemini Nano. All of that makes this Pixel phone an excellent pick for compact phone buyers, especially with this Prime Day 2025 deal.
If you've been waiting for a truly solid bargain on this Google Pixel device, now's your chance to buy it at its best price. Available for just about $550 instead of nearly $800, the Pixel 9 clearly delivers impressive value for money. So, don't waste your time and take advantage of this incredible Prime Day 2025 Google Pixel phone deal before it's too late.
Featuring a compact 6.3-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and impressive brightness levels, this is one of the best compact phones in 2025.
As we've pointed out in our Pixel 9 review, immense raw horsepower isn't what this bad boy offers. It packs a Tensor G4 chip under the hood, delivering a smooth everyday performance and multiple AI features. However, it's undeniably less powerful than the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16.
