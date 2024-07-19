Google Pixel 9 vs Galaxy S24: Can the vanilla Pixel prove its worth?

Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Pixel 9 vs Galaxy S24

Intro


The Pixel 9 series is just a couple of weeks away, and even though it might be hard to recommend the vanilla Pixel 9, the model will probably appeal to many people out there. Like every year, the Pixel 9 will go against other base flagships from big manufacturers, and the Galaxy S24 is one such flagship.

The Pixel 9 and the Galaxy S24 will be fighting for the same audience, and they are pretty close to each other when it comes to physical size, weight, specs, and overall features. Today, we're going to look a bit deeper into this particular comparison in order to find out which one is the better choice.

Of course, as the Pixel 9 family is not official yet, our information is based on all the leaks we've gathered and summarized. We will tweak the comparison and add some hard numbers when we get the Pixel 9.

Pixel 9 vs Galaxy S24 expected differences:

Pixel 9*
Galaxy S24
Still larger despite sporting a smaller screenA more compact phone 
Smaller 6.1-inch display, 120Hz refresh rateA larger 6.2-inch screen, 120Hz refresh rate
Dual camera with the typical wide-ultrawide combinationTriple camera system with the addition of a telephoto lens
Base memory configuration is 12GB RAM8GB of RAM onboard
Equal native storage (128GB), there's a probability to get 256GB as a baseline128GB of storage in here as well
Larger 4,588mAh battery that will potentially deliver better battery lifeA smaller 4,000mAh battery 
30W wired charging, 23W wirelessSlower 25W wired charging, wireless charging
*-based on leaks and rumors

Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

The new compact norm

We're living in a world where compact phones now have 6.1-inch screens, and that's the new reality. Apple probed the waters with the iPhone Mini, and Asus made a compact flagship for a couple of years, but now these sub-6-inch devices are history.

Design-wise, the Pixel 9 series takes a radical turn, well, compared to what we normally see between different generations. The Camera Bar design is gone, and we have a more traditional, abeit horizontal, camera bump on the back, a flat body with flat sides.

To be completely honest, the overall body design of the Pixel 9, compared to the Galaxy S24, and even the iPhone 15, looks very similar and familiar. We've arrived at this conformity, where the only design difference is the way the camera looks.

There's not much else to be said here, we expect the overall size and weight of the Pixel 9 to be very similar to the Galaxy S24, and from the front, both phones should look almost indestinguishable with their punch-hole front cameras.

The materials are also the same: an aluminum frame with glass on the front and back—nothing out of the ordinary.

Moving to the screens, we find more similarities, even though the Galaxy S24 seems to have a 0.1-inch larger diagonal. It's a bit misleading, as if you try and measure the diagonal from one curved edge to the other, the real size comes at six inches, and it all depends on the curvature of the corners.

The Pixel 9 is expected to have a 6.1-inch screen, but again, these two will be very similar in look and feel, when it comes to the display. We expect the brightness figures to be close as well, and the resolution to be almost identical between these two. Both the Pixel 9 and the Galaxy S24 offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Stay tuned for our tests in order to discern the tinniest differences and dive into things like color accuracy, minimum brightness, etc.

Performance and Software

It's a hardware battle, but an AI war

The Galaxy S24 is already a familiar face. It's got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, fine-tuned just for Galaxy, so it runs a bit faster and smoother than the regular 8 Gen 3.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 is set to have Google's own Tensor G4 processor. It might not be as speedy as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmarks, but Google has put a lot of work into making it great at machine learning, which could give it an AI edge.

When it comes to AI, the Galaxy S25 shines with the Galaxy AI Suite, a top-notch set of tools to make life easier. While others are trying to catch up, Samsung's AI features are the most polished right now.

But don’t count out the Pixel 9 just yet. Google is busy integrating its Large Language Model, Gemini, into Android and older Pixel phones. So, we can expect some cool AI features on the Pixel 9, meaning the competition is still wide open, even if the Galaxy S24 has the hardware edge.

As for RAM and storage, the Galaxy S24 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 9, however, is expected to up the game with 12GB of RAM and might start with 256GB of storage, setting it apart even more from the regular Pixel 9.

Stay tuned for benchmarks and some hard numbers here soon.

Camera

Three is more than two?

The vanilla Pixel 9 is expected to have a dual camera system with the usual suspects onboard, a wide main lens, and an ultrawide camera. These two will probably be carried over from the previous generation, with potential upgrades to the ultrawide camera. But as we all know, post-processing is the king nowadays when it comes to smartphone photography, and Google is famous for its algorithms, so we'll have to wait and snap some side-by-side samples to evaluate things.

The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, has one additional camera, a 3x telephoto lens, which might be considered an advantage, even though nowadays you can get a decent 2x crop from the main sensor, and the difference shouldn't be that big. There are rumors that Samsung is considering removing the telephoto from the S25, so there's that.

But, as we said above, samples speak louder than words, so we'll see how it goes when the Pixel 9 goes official and falls into our testy hands.

Battery Life and Charging

Conservative as always

Another interesting department is the battery and charging. The Pixel 9 is expected to be a tad larger device than the Galaxy S24, but not by much. That being said, Google seems to have found a way to cram in a larger battery, somewhere around the 4,500mAh mark, speaking in capacity figures.

The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, features a smaller 4,000mAh battery cell inside, and while we can't evaluate the battery life of the Pixel 9 (we need to run all the tests), we expect a slight advantage for the Google phone here.

When it comes to charging, both of these phones aren't going to blow your mind with speed. The Galaxy S24 comes with a rather uninspiring 25W wired charging support, and Google will probably offer 30W wired charging support on the Pixel 9.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick specs comparison for the number nerds out there. You can check out our full Pixel 9 vs Galaxy S24 specs comparison on PhoneArena.

SpecsPixel 9*Galaxy S24
Dimensions152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
Weight-167g
Screen6.1-inch
OLED
120Hz		6.2-inch
Super AMOLED
120Hz
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G4 (3nm)Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (for Galaxy)
RAM, Storage and Price12/128GB for $6998/128GB for $799
Cameras50MP main
48MP ultra-wide

10.5MP front 		50MP main
12MP ultra-wide
10MP telephoto, 3x zoom

12MP front
Battery Size4,588 mAh4,000 mAh
Charging Speeds30W wired
23W wireless		25W wired

*-rumored specs

Which one should you buy?


This one's rather difficult at the moment. Both the Pixel 9 and the Galaxy S24 seem like decent compact Android flagships. There are still some unknown variables in the Pixel 9 equation, as the device is slated for an official unveiling on August 13, but we doubt Google will surprise us after so many leaks and rumors.

These two phones should tick many of the boxes that compact phone aficionados need to be ticked to pull the trigger on buying one, and minor details will most likely be the deciding factor. Whether or not you need a dedicated telephoto lens. Galaxy AI versus Gemini. Battery life and synthetic performance vs real-life features.

We'll be adding all the tests and samples once the Pixel 9 goes official, and you'll get a final verdict soon after. Until then, stay tuned.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

