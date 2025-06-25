

If you prefer to trade in your previous daily drivers as opposed to letting them collect dust in a desk drawer, have we got good news for you. Google has raised the valuation of some devices that consumers trade-in toward the purchase of a new phone belonging to the Pixel 9 series. In some cases, Google will give you more credit for a third-party handset than the manufacturer of that phone will give you.





Pixel 9 series phone. Google will also credit a customer buying a Pixel 9 series device £373 ($508.36) if they include a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus as a trade. Consider this. Samsung will only give you £449 ($611.94) or 15% less for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and doesn't accept the Galaxy S10 Plus as a trade at all. These outstanding trade-in values are due to a special promotion that the Google Store U.K. is running until July 8th that adds between between £200 ($272.58) and £400 ($545.16) to the regular trade-in values. For example, the Google Store U.K. will give you a credit of as much as £517 ($704.62) when you include the Galaxy S23 Ultra as a trade with the purchase of aseries phone. Google will also credit a customer buying aseries device £373 ($508.36) if they include a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus as a trade. Consider this. Samsung will only give you £449 ($611.94) or 15% less for theand doesn't accept the Galaxy S10 Plus as a trade at all.

Pixel 9 series phone by £657 ($897). Apple will allow you to take a credit of £470 ($640.56) for the same device. That's a pretty big difference. With the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the gap is even wider as Apple will credit you £165 ($224.88) compared to Google’s £447 ($610.05). Google also offers more for iPhone models included as a trade compared to Apple . Including the iPhone 14 Pro Max as a trade will shave the price of yourseries phone by £657 ($897). Apple will allow you to take a credit of £470 ($640.56) for the same device. That's a pretty big difference. With the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the gap is even wider as Apple will credit you £165 ($224.88) compared to Google’s £447 ($610.05).





If you have a Pixel 5 that has been sitting inside a desk drawer, the U.K. Google Store will give you a credit of £454 ($618.75) with the purchase of a phone in the Pixel 9 line. That's pretty good for a phone with a mid-range processor that was released in 2020.











While the promotion might lead some consumers desiring a new Pixel to take advantage of Google's largesse, you need to be careful. The company handling this deal for Google is PCS Wireless and it will examine a device sent as part of a trade-in deal. If PCS determines that the true value of the phone is less than 75% of the estimated value, it will send the trade-in back to the buyer and no credit for it will be issued.



On the other hand, should PCS determine that the value of the trade is worth 75% of the estimate but less than 100%, you will have to accept that amount and you'll be charged for the remaining amount of the phone that you owe. There is no appeal process. The U.S. Google Store also uses PCS Wireless to help with trade-in deals, so keep in mind that if the phone you send in is valued 75%-99% of the estimate, you won't get your phone back and you'll be asked to pay the 1% to 25% cost of you new Pixel 9 model that won't be covered your trade.

