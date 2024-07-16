Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Pixel 9 battery and charging: What we expect to see
Google is bracing itself to make on of the biggest Pixel announcements on August 13 this year, and it will include not two but three Pixel 9 models. For now, battery and charging specs don't seem to be the main areas where we will see big upgrades, with a recent leak pointing to some minor differences.

While charging speeds will most likely remain the same, there's plenty of room to improve the battery life even with the expected changes to the battery life. This could happen through improving the power efficiency through new hardware and optimized software.

Below you will find all of our expectations for the Pixel 9 series' battery and charging specs. Make sure to come back and check for new information every now and then, as there is still plenty of time for surprises through new leaks and reports.

Pixel 9 expected battery upgrades


The Pixel 9 Pro XL should have almost the same dimensions as last year's Pixel 8 Pro, but it appears its battery will be ever so slightly smaller, as a recent report by the NCC, Taiwan’s FCC equivalent, claims. The same report states slightly larger battery for the regular Pixel 9, with the Pixel 9 Pro rocking the same one.

Battery capacity/phoneBattery size
Pixel 9 Pro XL4,942 mAh (-2% vs previous model's 5,050 mAh mAh battery)*
Pixel 9 Pro4,780 mAh*
Pixel 94,780 mAh (+4% vs previous model's 4,575 mAh battery)*
*-rumored battery sizes

Here are images of each Pixel 9 series battery from the aforementioned NCC report:


We expect the new Tensor G4 to come with better power efficiency compared to the Tensor G3 from last generation, extending the battery life while also improving performance to some extent.

Pixel 9 expected charging upgrades


There have been no leaks to indicate that any of the Pixel 9 models will have faster charging speeds than the previous generation. So, with that in mind, these are the charging speeds we expect from this year's Pixel lineup:

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL charging speeds:
  • 30W wired
  • 15W wireless
  • 5W reverse-wireless

Pixel 9 charging speeds:
  • 27W wired
  • 18W wireless
  • 5W reverse-wireless
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

