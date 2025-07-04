Verizon accidentally leaks Pixel July bug fixes before release of update

Image shows two Pixel 10 Pro XL renders includong one of the back and one of the front. | Image credit-Android Headline















The update includes the June 2025 security patch level and features software version BP2A.250705.008. The update fixes a couple of issues, one involving Display & Graphics and the other fixing Wi-Fi connectivity.





Display & Graphics





Improves smoother visual experiences in apps like Android Auto.







Wi-Fi





Improves Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions.





This is all we know about the July update for now. There is a chance that the actual update, when released, will carry more than just the two bug fixes that Verizon showed. And there is also a good chance that the actual release will include the July 2025 security patch instead of the June update, which was already released last month.

Settings > System > Software update and follow the directions. We are getting close to the introduction of the upcoming Pixel 10 , 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable If you'd like to keep checking yourself to see if the update for July has been made official, take your Pixel phone and go toand follow the directions. We are getting close to the introduction of the upcoming Pixel 10 line, which is rumored to take place on August 20th with pre-orders to start shipping on August 28th. The phones in the series should include the, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold





This year'sphones will be powered by the 3nm Tensor G5 application processor. This will be the first Tensor chipset designed by Google from the ground up. As a result, we expect to hear that Google has added some features to thethat are exclusive to the new phones. The Tensor G5 will be made this year by TSMC, which will be replacing Samsung Foundry. The latter had previously manufactured all of the previous Tensor chipsets starting with the very first one that powered the Pixel 6 series.