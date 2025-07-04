Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Verizon accidentally leaks Pixel July bug fixes before release of update

Verizon accidentally leaks information about the Pixel's unreleased July Update.

Renders of the Pixel 10 Pro XL back and front.
Image shows two Pixel 10 Pro XL renders includong one of the back and one of the front. | Image credit-Android Headline

While Google did not disseminate a pre-holiday Pixel update before the July 4th festivities, Verizon did post details about the July update for compatible Pixel phones. The update could be pushed out on July 8th, which, as we told you the other day, is the date when the Pixel 6a's battery throttling update is expected to be released. Even though Verizon's post shows a July 2nd release date, there was no update pushed out this past Tuesday, July 2nd.

Verizon mistakenly releases info about the July Pixel Update, which was not released Wednesday as Verizon posted. | Image credit-Verizon - Verizon accidentally leaks Pixel July bug fixes before release of update
Verizon mistakenly releases info about the July Pixel Update, which was not released Wednesday as Verizon posted. | Image credit-Verizon

The update includes the June 2025 security patch level and features software version BP2A.250705.008. The update fixes a couple of issues, one involving Display & Graphics and the other fixing Wi-Fi connectivity.

Display & Graphics

Improves smoother visual experiences in apps like Android Auto.

Wi-Fi

Improves Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions.

This is all we know about the July update for now. There is a chance that the actual update, when released, will carry more than just the two bug fixes that Verizon showed. And there is also a good chance that the actual release will include the July 2025 security patch instead of the June update, which was already released last month.

If you'd like to keep checking yourself to see if the update for July has been made official, take your Pixel phone and go to Settings > System > Software update and follow the directions. We are getting close to the introduction of the upcoming Pixel 10 line, which is rumored to take place on August 20th with pre-orders to start shipping on August 28th. The phones in the series should include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

This year's Pixel 10 phones will be powered by the 3nm Tensor G5 application processor. This will be the first Tensor chipset designed by Google from the ground up. As a result, we expect to hear that Google has added some features to the Pixel 10 that are exclusive to the new phones. The Tensor G5 will be made this year by TSMC, which will be replacing Samsung Foundry. The latter had previously manufactured all of the previous Tensor chipsets starting with the very first one that powered the Pixel 6 series.

