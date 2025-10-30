You won’t believe which device is getting WhatsApp next
Mere months after launching on iPad, WhatsApp may launch on another Apple device.
Months after finally launching an iPad app, WhatsApp appears to be about to have another long-awaited premiere. The most popular chat app in the world may get an Apple Watch pretty soon, which would make it much easier to use on Apple’s wearable.
Today, WhatsApp launched an Apple Watch app for users part of the TestFlight beta on iOS. Meta hasn’t announced anything official about the app, but the beta release means a version of WhatsApp for the Apple Watch is likely coming soon for all iOS users.
Just like the Wear OS app, the Apple Watch version of WhatsApp serves as a companion app and can’t be used independently. To use it, you need to have a connected iPhone with the iOS version of WhatsApp installed. The app is currently available to beta testers.
Currently, Apple’s own Messages app is the only major messaging app with features similar to what the WhatsApp beta app offers on the Apple Watch. Telegram used to have a Watch app, but it was discontinued, while apps like Messenger and Signal never supported Apple’s wearable.
I’ve wanted a dedicated WhatsApp app for the Apple Watch for years. I like to keep my phone in my bag when I’m outside, so getting the ability to send voice messages from my wrist will be life-changing for me. If there were an App Update of the Year Award, I’d give it to WhatsApp right away.
WhatsApp is testing an Apple Watch version of the app
The new app supports reading WhatsApp messages, but also sending replies and message reactions, and sharing voice messages. All this can be done without opening WhatsApp on another device. Until now, you could only see and answer new WhatsApp notifications on the Apple Watch through the limited built-in features.
It’s not a standalone app
WhatsApp on Apple Watch. | Image credit – WABetaInfo
Update of the year
