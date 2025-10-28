WhatsApp will soon solve your storage issues without needing you to delete all your chat history
You will have easier access to information about how WhatsApp eats up the storage of your phone.
If you’re using WhatsApp actively, chances are that your storage is full of shared files that take up a lot of space. WhatsApp is now working on a feature that will give you granular control over how much storage different chats take, but also better ways to clear big and unnecessary files.
WhatsApp is working on a new option inside the info page of individual chats that will allow you to easily control how much storage each conversation takes up on your device. Spotted by WaBetaInfo inside the latest beta of the app, the “Manage Storage” option allows you to see a grid of files shared within a chat and organize them by their size.
On the surface, that feature doesn’t sound like something big. After all, you can already go to the global Manage Storage menu in the Settings and see files and media from every conversation. However, putting that information in a more prominent position inside every chat’s settings is more helpful.
For now, the new option is only available for a limited number of iOS beta users of WhatsApp. However, the feature is gradually rolling out, and it’ll likely reach more users soon.
I am part of a few active groups on WhatsApp that I don’t want to quit, but they often fill my storage with unnecessary files. I’ve been looking forward to an easier way to clean the files from those chats for a long time, so I am WhatsApp’s target audience with the new feature. Now give me a toggle that can limit the amount of storage those chats can take up, and I’ll be even happier.
WhatsApp will allow you to micro-manage the storage your chats take up
WhatsApp is working on a new option inside the info page of individual chats that will allow you to easily control how much storage each conversation takes up on your device. Spotted by WaBetaInfo inside the latest beta of the app, the “Manage Storage” option allows you to see a grid of files shared within a chat and organize them by their size.
With the new feature, you’ll be able to micro-manage the contents of all your chats and delete the big files you don’t need. The grid will feature images, videos, and documents, and you’ll be able to sort them by when they were shared.
It’s a quality-of-life update
The new WhatsApp feature seen in the iOS Beta of the app. | Image credit – WaBetaInfo
On the surface, that feature doesn’t sound like something big. After all, you can already go to the global Manage Storage menu in the Settings and see files and media from every conversation. However, putting that information in a more prominent position inside every chat’s settings is more helpful.
For now, the new option is only available for a limited number of iOS beta users of WhatsApp. However, the feature is gradually rolling out, and it’ll likely reach more users soon.
Finally, a fix for my group chats
I am part of a few active groups on WhatsApp that I don’t want to quit, but they often fill my storage with unnecessary files. I’ve been looking forward to an easier way to clean the files from those chats for a long time, so I am WhatsApp’s target audience with the new feature. Now give me a toggle that can limit the amount of storage those chats can take up, and I’ll be even happier.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: