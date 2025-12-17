You might start noticing Verizon’s 5G improve – and this explains why
A new infrastructure deal hints at how Verizon plans to fix weak spots.
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Verizon is trying to level up its 5G experience, and it’s doing that by locking in another infrastructure-focused partnership meant to strengthen its network where it still needs work.
Even though Verizon is still the largest carrier in the US, much of its reputation for reliability comes from its long-established 4G network. That’s great, but the industry has clearly moved on. The real battleground now is 5G, and that’s where Verizon has been playing catch-up.
As part of this multi-year agreement, Verizon will be able to place its equipment on a large number of newly built Array tower sites over the coming years. The deal also introduces a simplified pricing model, which helps Verizon keep long-term costs predictable while moving faster with deployment.
Array operates roughly 4,400 towers across the US, giving Verizon access to infrastructure that supports modern wireless technologies, including 5G.
Verizon has been losing customers lately, and while pricing and customer service play a role, network performance is still a major factor. People expect fast, reliable connections everywhere, and falling short there is costly. Improving coverage and capacity is one of the smartest ways for Verizon to address that.
On top of that, Verizon finally began rolling out standalone 5G earlier this year, starting with a single state. It’s a limited rollout for now, but it marked an important step toward competing more seriously with T-Mobile in the 5G space. There’s still plenty of work ahead if Verizon wants to claim nationwide 5G leadership, but I think the direction is clear.
Deals like this are a reminder that carriers aren’t standing still, even if we often criticize them – sometimes deservedly. Whether you are with Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, these behind-the-scenes agreements are what eventually translate into better coverage, faster speeds, and fewer dead zones.
A new deal aimed squarely at 5G
Even though Verizon is still the largest carrier in the US, much of its reputation for reliability comes from its long-established 4G network. That’s great, but the industry has clearly moved on. The real battleground now is 5G, and that’s where Verizon has been playing catch-up.
That’s why the carrier just announced a new strategic partnership with Array Digital Infrastructure. The goal is simple: use Array’s nationwide tower portfolio to expand and improve Verizon’s 5G coverage and responsiveness.
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Array Digital has towers all over the US. | Image by Image credit – Array Digital Infrastructure
Array operates roughly 4,400 towers across the US, giving Verizon access to infrastructure that supports modern wireless technologies, including 5G.
This strategic partnership with Array is a key part of our network tower management strategy. It provides us with the nimbleness and flexibility to manage our network portfolio efficiently. The streamlined agreement allows for greater cost efficiency and, most importantly, accelerates our ability to deploy advanced wireless technologies to Verizon customers across the nation.
Verizon knows network quality matters
Verizon has been losing customers lately, and while pricing and customer service play a role, network performance is still a major factor. People expect fast, reliable connections everywhere, and falling short there is costly. Improving coverage and capacity is one of the smartest ways for Verizon to address that.
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This partnership with Array isn’t happening in isolation, either. Not long ago, Verizon struck a similar long-term deal with SBA Communications, a company that owns and manages wireless infrastructure across the country. That agreement was also focused on stability, flexibility, and smoother network expansion.
On top of that, Verizon finally began rolling out standalone 5G earlier this year, starting with a single state. It’s a limited rollout for now, but it marked an important step toward competing more seriously with T-Mobile in the 5G space. There’s still plenty of work ahead if Verizon wants to claim nationwide 5G leadership, but I think the direction is clear.
How would you rate Verizon’s 5G performance where you live?
Great, no complaints.
21.98%
Good, but not consistent.
21.7%
Average, feels behind rivals.
25.27%
Poor, lots of dead zones.
25%
I don’t use Verizon.
6.04%
Infrastructure moves like this actually matter
Deals like this are a reminder that carriers aren’t standing still, even if we often criticize them – sometimes deservedly. Whether you are with Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, these behind-the-scenes agreements are what eventually translate into better coverage, faster speeds, and fewer dead zones.
At the end of the day, I believe that’s the one job a carrier can’t afford to mess up: keeping you connected, wherever you are.
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