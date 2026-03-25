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Google reveals which browser and platform offer the fastest mobile browsing

Google gives the results from benchmark tests to announce the fastest mobile browser-platform combo for wireless users.

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Google reveals the fastest browser for mobile browsing. | Image by PhoneArena
Google announced today that the Chrome Browser on the latest Android devices delivers the fastest mobile web browsing experience. Google didn't count "One Mississippi, two Mississippi, three Mississippi" to make this claim. It used two benchmarks, Speedometer 3.1 and LoadLine to say that Chrome on Android has set new speed records for mobile browsing, topping Safari on iOS.

Google cited Speedometer 3.1 and LoadLine, to show that Chrome on Android is the fastest mobile browsing experience


Speedometer simulates real-world use of browsers to see how fast they can complete complex everyday tasks. To run this test, Speedometer will press buttons, scroll pages, and type text. A high score indicates that a user gets a snappy feel when using complex websites such as Facebook, Gmail, and Google Docs. As for what LoadLine, the other benchmark, measures, the answer is right there in the name. Developed by the Chrome and Android teams with their SoC and phone manufacturing partners, LoadLine simulates the entire process of loading a website.

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Graph shows 3 unnamed Android phones&amp;#039; browsing benchmark scores vs the results from an iPhone.
Graphs show faster mobile browsing using Chrome on Android against Safari on iOS. | Image by Google

LoadLine measures how long it takes a website to fully load after a link is clicked. LoadLine uses stable versions of popular real-world web destinations such as news websites, shopping sites, and search engines. Google is using data from LoadLine to prove that Android is now the "fastest mobile platform." Recent tests showed that three unnamed Android flagship phones scored up to 47% higher on LoadLine than "non-Android competitors" (iOS). Google cites "deep vertical integration across hardware, the Android OS, and the Chrome engine."

Google has its Android partners tune their devices to Speedometer and LoadLine


Google says that it suggests to its Android partners that they evaluate and tune their devices against Speedometer and LoadLine. The bottom line is that some Android flagship phones have generated Speedometer and LoadLine scores that are 20% to 60% higher year-over-year. That would result in pages loading 4% to 6% faster and 6% to 9% for faster high-percentile interactions.

Do you think Chrome on Android is the fastest mobile browser?
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Looking at the graph from Google that we've embedded into this article, the three unnamed recent flagship Android phones running Chrome scored an average of 48.2 on Speedometer 3.1. That compares to the 43.8 scored by a "competing mobile phone platform," most likely an iPhone using iOS. For LoadLine, the three Android phones had an average of 276.3 versus a score of 207.4 for the iPhone on iOS. There is speculation that the three unnamed Android phones are the Pixel 10 Pro, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and possibly the Xiaomi 16.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

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