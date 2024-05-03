Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), Pixel phones, and more promos to splurge on

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The week is slowly coming to an end, but deals have zero intention of going away for the weekend! Whether you’re looking to spoil Mom for Mother’s Day or yourself with a new Android phone, earbuds, or anything else, you’re sure to find what you seek right here.

Like every other week, we’ve scoured some of the largest online US merchants to find the best deals on your favorite tech and ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

In case you’re on a super tight budget, perhaps you’d be more interested in our weekly deals under $300. Over there, we’ve gathered top-notch promotions on more affordable and downright cheap items.

What do Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have in store for you this week? Let’s find out!

These are the three best deals:


Pixel 8 (256GB): save $150 on Amazon

Get a brand-new Pixel 8 with 256GB of storage space for $150 off its price on Amazon. The phone delivers great performance and takes amazing pictures. plus it has a feature-rich camera app. Get yours now and enjoy $150 in savings.
$150 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The JBL Xtreme 3 is a whopping 53% off on Amazon

This week, e-commerce giant Amazon sells the super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 in Black at dirt-cheap prices. The speaker with a 15-hour battery life is now 53% off, landing it under the $200 mark!!! That's the best price we've ever seen for this large speaker on Amazon.
$200 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon

The latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now 24% off

The 2024-released Galaxy Tab S6 Lite enjoys its first substantial discount on Amazon. The tablet has a 10.4-inch screen and comes with the S Pen in the box. It has a slim metal design and long battery life. The best part? You can now save 24% on Amazon, though only for a short while.
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

As you can see, some of this week’s top offers are absolutely jaw-dropping. We’re talking, of course, about the massive 53% markdown on one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers – the JBL Xtreme 3.

But not everyone looks for a large-sized Bluetooth speaker. If you’d prefer a recently released tablet, why not check out Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite? The 2024 model now sees its first more significant discount on Amazon, where you can save $80 on the S Pen-wielding device.

Smartphone seekers should absolutely have the Google Pixel 8 on their radars. The 256GB model is currently 20% off on Amazon.

And more smartphone deal bonanza!


Motorola Edge+ (2023): $200 off + Gift!

The incredible Motorola Edge+ (2023) is once again available with an awesome gift and a discount at the official store. Right now, you can save $200 on the flagship device before trade-ins, and you'll receive a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II completely free with your phone purchase.
$200 off (25%) Gift
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

16/256GB OnePlus 11 is $150 off on Best Buy

The OnePlus 11 with 16GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space now retails at $150 off on Best Buy. The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a great camera. Extra $100 savings are available with immediate Activation.
$150 off (19%)
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Razr+ is now $300 off + Gift at Motorola.com

The amazing Motorola Razr+ is now available at fantastic prices plus a gift at the official store, making it a great Mother's Day gift. The smartphone arrives at $300 off before trade-ins and comes with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for free!
$300 off (30%) Gift
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon this week

Get the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a sweet $150 discount on Amazon. The phone sports a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering impressive performance. It also has a 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie unit that takes magnificent photos. Let's not forget about the awesome AI features! Get yours and save $150.
$150 off (15%)
$849 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 6a (Chalk): ONLY $259.99 at Woot

The Google Pixel 6a sells at $89 off for a limited time at Woot. The phone is brand-new, untouched, and unopened, and arrives with a one-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind. Even though this phone is no spring chicken, it's still a worthwhile choice, especially if you want a compact phone with an OLED screen and flagship-grade processor.
$89 off (26%)
$259 99
$349
Buy at Woot

OnePlus 12R: save up to 28% with ANY trade-in

The impressive OnePlus 12R is now available for as little as $430 at the official store. The 16/256GB version is $75 off before trade-ins, but the merchant offers an extra $100 with any phone trade-ins in any condition. The phone has a bright 120Hz ProXDR screen and a massive 5,500mAh battery.
$170 off (28%) Trade-in
$429 99
$599 99
Buy at OnePlus

A selection of deeply discounted phones is waiting to grab your attention. Over at Motorola, for instance, we have a couple of bundle deals that may catch your eye.

These are the Edge+ (2023) with a gift and the Razr+ promo with the same Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II that come for free. Both phones sell at lower prices besides the extra exciting gift. Also, while we’re all waiting for the upcoming Pixel 8a, Woot seems to be clearing up shelves for it. It does so in style, too, slashing prices for the old but gold Pixel 6a.

In case you’d like to get rid of your old phone, head over to OnePlus, where you can trade in any phone in any condition for $100 off the OnePlus 12R. Alternatively, you can save $150 on the older OnePlus 11. And if you’re looking to experience Galaxy AI at a more bearable price, we suggest the Galaxy S24+ promo on Amazon.

Tablet awesomeness on the cheap


The Galaxy Tab A9+ is 23% off at Amazon.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is again on sale this week. The model with 64GB of storage is currently 23% cheaper at Amazon. The slate doesn't support the S Pen but can be perfect for video watching and web browsing. It has quad speakers and a Snapdragon processor.
$50 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: Save $108 on Amazon!

The Galaxy Tab S9 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering top-notch performance. Additionally, its 11.0-inch AMOLED display makes it great for watching movies and TV series on the go. The tablet is a real value for money, so act fast and get one at 14% off while you can.
$108 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M11 at Best Buy

Lenovo's latest affordable tablet finally receives a significant price cut. Right now, Best Buy offers the fantastic 11-inch slate with 90Hz refresh rates and a MediaTek processor at $60 off. This is the 128GB storage version. The tablet runs on Android 13 out of the box and will be supported until 2028.
$60 off (30%)
$139 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPad Mini (6th-gen) Starlight, 64GB, Wi-Fi: Save 20%

Get the Starlight-colored iPad Mini (6th-gen) with 64GB of storage on Amazon and save $99 in the process. The tablet features an Apple A15 Bionic chip, giving it great performance. Additionally, it sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it great for watching TV series on the go. The slate is a true bargain, so get one for less while you can!
$99 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2): save 41% at Lenovo

The 11.5-inch Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) is now available on Lenovo at 41% off its price tag. The stunning deal lands the slate under the $170 mark, which is a fantastic offer indeed. The tablet has an octa-core processor and runs on Android 12L out of the box.
$120 off (41%)
$169 99
$289 99
Buy at Lenovo

Surface Pro 9 (2022): save 29% at Amazon

The Surface Pro 9 is another top tablet you should check out, as it's enjoying deeply discounted prices on Amazon. This Windows-powered tablet comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, a 13-inch PixelSense display, and 8GB RAM. The model has 256GB of storage for your beloved digital files.
$321 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

It’s not just the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) enjoying its first substantial discount this week. The Lenovo Tab M11 has received a $60 price cut from Best Buy, making it a much more affordable option for undemanding users.

Multitasking masters probably won’t be tempted by the mid-range Galaxy slate or the budget tablet from Lenovo, though. On the bright side, the Galaxy Tab S9 is also on sale at Amazon, giving you plenty of raw horsepower at more reasonable prices. For Windows fans, Amazon has prepared a tempting Surface Pro 9 promo.

Those on a shoestring budget shouldn’t miss out on the Galaxy Tab A9+. Incidentally, the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is under $170, just like the Samsung tablet. The 2nd Gen Tab P11 option can be yours at 41% off on Lenovo.com.

Grab a smartwatch while you’re at it with this week’s top deals


Get the Garmin Instinct 2 at 33% off on Best Buy

Garmin's Instinct 2 retails at 33% off on Best Buy. The deal applies to the model in Graphite. If you want resilience and insane battery life, the Instinct 2 won't disappoint you. This wearable meets U.S. military standards for toughness and offers up to 28 days of use between charges in Smartwatch mode. Garmin's watch also tracks sleep, stress, heart rate, and more.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) is $100 off

If you're part of the Apple ecosystem, the Garmin timepiece probably won't tickle your fancy. Fortunately, the beloved Apple Watch Series 9 is also on sale. The 41mm wearable without 4G can be yours at $100 off its price tag. The deal applies to the version with an S/M band.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 25% on the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) at Amazon

If neither of the two wearables above is particularly intriguing to you, why not check out the Galaxy Watch 4? This is no spring chicken, but it's now available for less than $150, which makes it a great choice. It has an ECG monitor and trackers for health, fitness, and sleep.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Whether you demand long battery life, all the latest wearable technology, or something truly cheap yet high quality, this week’s top bargains are here to quench your shopping thirst! The Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is probably this week’s best choice for cash-strapped Android lovers. Garmin’s Instinct 2, on the other hand, impresses with its long battery life and exciting prices on Best Buy.

Apple’s Watch Series 9 is not to be missed from Amazon’s Deals section, either. This one enjoys a 25% markdown, helping you save $100 on the wearable with the double tap feature.

Finish off in style with bargain headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers


Save $100 on the new Bose QuietComfort Headphones

The fantastic Bose QuietComfort are back to their Black Friday price! The headset is now $100 off at Amazon. The headset showcases impressive ANC technology with two modes, offers satisfactory sound, and reasonable battery life of up to 24 hours per charge.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (US model): save $70

For a limited time, Amazon sells the US version of the impressive Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $70 off. The earbuds have incredible ANC, offer satisfactory audio, and can keep your tunes going strong for a total of 18 hours with the case and ANC on.
$70 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro are now $100 off

Best Buy is selling the top-notch Beats Studio Pro for $100 off their price. The headphones offer awesome sound with a strong bass. Furthermore, they have top-tier ANC and deliver up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. They also have a fast charging function, giving you four hours of playtime from a 10-minute charging.
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) + AppleCare+: save 26%

The amazing AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C case and two years of AppleCare+ are now 26% off. The limited-time deal is live at Amazon. The earbuds have impressive ANC technology on deck and offer a balanced audio profile that should meet most users' needs.
$74 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Flip 6: Save 23% on Amazon this week

Get the JBL Flip 6 for less than $100 on Amazon through this deal. The speaker delivers loud sound and comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. The speaker also offers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. So, act fast and save on one now while you still can!
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 29% on the Marshall Emberton II at Amazon

The wonderful Marshall Emberton II is 29% cheaper on Amazon, making it a no-miss for fans of stylish, durable, and long-lasting Bluetooth speakers. This speaker has an IP67 rating to keep water and dust at bay while blasting 360-degree Marshall signature sound that rocks your senses.
$50 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose’s QuietComfort Headphones dropped to their Black Friday price this week. Naturally, they made it on our list of top deals in the audio segment. These are $100 off at Amazon, making them a much more attractive choice for hardcore fans of the brand.

Again, we have something in this section for Apple users, which is, of course, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C case. What’s different here is that the deal we found on Amazon comes with two years of AppleCare+ for your peace of mind.

The US version of Samsung’s high-end wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are another item you can get at low prices on Amazon. These are currently $70 cheaper and arrive with a one-year manufacturer warranty.

What if you need a new Bluetooth speaker to make the weekend extra exciting but don’t intend to carry around something as bulky as the JBL Xtreme 3? Pick the JBL Flip 6, now under $100 on Amazon, which offers easy transportation and the same form factor as the Xtreme. Alternatively, you can snag Marshall’s small-sized Emberton II at its best price.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless