Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), Pixel phones, and more promos to splurge on

Pixel 8 (256GB): save $150 on Amazon Get a brand-new Pixel 8 with 256GB of storage space for $150 off its price on Amazon. The phone delivers great performance and takes amazing pictures. plus it has a feature-rich camera app. Get yours now and enjoy $150 in savings. $150 off (20%) Buy at Amazon The JBL Xtreme 3 is a whopping 53% off on Amazon This week, e-commerce giant Amazon sells the super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 in Black at dirt-cheap prices. The speaker with a 15-hour battery life is now 53% off, landing it under the $200 mark!!! That's the best price we've ever seen for this large speaker on Amazon. $200 off (53%) Buy at Amazon The latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now 24% off The 2024-released Galaxy Tab S6 Lite enjoys its first substantial discount on Amazon. The tablet has a 10.4-inch screen and comes with the S Pen in the box. It has a slim metal design and long battery life. The best part? You can now save 24% on Amazon, though only for a short while. $80 off (24%) Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023): $200 off + Gift! The incredible Motorola Edge+ (2023) is once again available with an awesome gift and a discount at the official store. Right now, you can save $200 on the flagship device before trade-ins, and you'll receive a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II completely free with your phone purchase. $200 off (25%) Gift $599 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola 16/256GB OnePlus 11 is $150 off on Best Buy The OnePlus 11 with 16GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space now retails at $150 off on Best Buy. The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a great camera. Extra $100 savings are available with immediate Activation. $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy The Razr+ is now $300 off + Gift at Motorola.com The amazing Motorola Razr+ is now available at fantastic prices plus a gift at the official store, making it a great Mother's Day gift. The smartphone arrives at $300 off before trade-ins and comes with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for free! $300 off (30%) Gift $699 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon this week Get the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a sweet $150 discount on Amazon. The phone sports a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering impressive performance. It also has a 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie unit that takes magnificent photos. Let's not forget about the awesome AI features! Get yours and save $150. $150 off (15%) $849 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 6a (Chalk): ONLY $259.99 at Woot The Google Pixel 6a sells at $89 off for a limited time at Woot. The phone is brand-new, untouched, and unopened, and arrives with a one-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind. Even though this phone is no spring chicken, it's still a worthwhile choice, especially if you want a compact phone with an OLED screen and flagship-grade processor. $89 off (26%) $259 99 $349 Buy at Woot OnePlus 12R: save up to 28% with ANY trade-in The impressive OnePlus 12R is now available for as little as $430 at the official store. The 16/256GB version is $75 off before trade-ins, but the merchant offers an extra $100 with any phone trade-ins in any condition. The phone has a bright 120Hz ProXDR screen and a massive 5,500mAh battery. $170 off (28%) Trade-in $429 99 $599 99 Buy at OnePlus

The week is slowly coming to an end, but deals have zero intention of going away for the weekend! Whether you’re looking to spoil Mom for Mother’s Day or yourself with a new Android phone , earbuds, or anything else, you’re sure to find what you seek right here.Like every other week, we’ve scoured some of the largest online US merchants to find the best deals on your favorite tech and ensure you get the most bang for your buck.In case you’re on a super tight budget, perhaps you’d be more interested in our weekly deals under $300. Over there, we’ve gathered top-notch promotions on more affordable and downright cheap items.What do Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have in store for you this week? Let’s find out!As you can see, some of this week’s top offers are absolutely jaw-dropping. We’re talking, of course, about the massive 53% markdown on one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers – the JBL Xtreme 3 But not everyone looks for a large-sized. If you’d prefer a recently released tablet, why not check out Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite? The 2024 model now sees its first more significant discount on Amazon, where you can save $80 on the S Pen-wielding device.Smartphone seekers should absolutely have the Google Pixel 8 on their radars. The 256GB model is currently 20% off on Amazon.A selection of deeply discounted phones is waiting to grab your attention. Over at Motorola , for instance, we have a couple of bundle deals that may catch your eye.These are the Edge+ (2023) with a gift and the Razr+ promo with the same Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II that come for free. Both phones sell at lower prices besides the extra exciting gift. Also, while we’re all waiting for the upcoming Pixel 8a , Woot seems to be clearing up shelves for it. It does so in style, too, slashing prices for the old but gold Pixel 6a In case you’d like to get rid of your old phone, head over to OnePlus, where you can trade in any phone in any condition for $100 off the OnePlus 12R . Alternatively, you can save $150 on the older OnePlus 11 . And if you’re looking to experience Galaxy AI at a more bearable price, we suggest the Galaxy S24 + promo on Amazon.