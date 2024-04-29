The first significant Lenovo Tab M11 discount is live at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Another day, another amazing deal comes from Best Buy. Today, the merchant is particularly generous with tablets. Why is that? Well, first, it launched a 24-hour-only Apple iPad Air promo. And now, it gives shoppers the first-ever discount on Lenovo’s 2024-released Tab M11. Right now, this bad boy can be yours at $60 off.
As far as we know, Best Buy is the first online merchant to offer the latest Lenovo tablet available in the US at lower prices. Obviously, this means it’s now retailing at its lowest prices. So, if you’re looking for an affordable media consumption device, you should definitely consider buying this one.
By the way, the official Lenovo store also has an ongoing promo on its new arrival. Over there, you can find the Tab M11 with the Tab Pen Plus at $20 off its price tag. Although not as intriguing as Best Buy’s offer, the Lenovo deal might appeal to users who often take notes or like sketching on their tablet.
At its current price, the latest affordable Lenovo tablet is easily the better choice than the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). It even beats some of the best budget tablets with its portable yet sturdy design, Android 13 OS out of the box, and quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.
Slightly larger than the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), this bad boy measures 11 inches and has higher frame refresh rates – 90Hz vs. 60Hz. It also has a flash on the camera, whereas the 3rd Gen Tab M10 Plus lacks such perks.
On the performance front, like most models from Lenovo’s budget tablet series, this one features a MediaTek Helio processor. So, it’s not equipped to handle extensive multitasking or demanding apps but should offer stutter-free video streaming and web browsing experience. Finally, you have all-day power to tackle boredom. According to Lenovo itself, the slate should offer up to 10 hours of uninterrupted playback.
Overall, if you need an affordable Android tablet right now, we advise you to consider this one. After all, it was released this year, so it’ll remain trendy much longer than the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen).
