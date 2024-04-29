Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The first significant Lenovo Tab M11 discount is live at Best Buy

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The first significant Lenovo Tab M11 discount is live at Best Buy
Another day, another amazing deal comes from Best Buy. Today, the merchant is particularly generous with tablets. Why is that? Well, first, it launched a 24-hour-only Apple iPad Air promo. And now, it gives shoppers the first-ever discount on Lenovo’s 2024-released Tab M11. Right now, this bad boy can be yours at $60 off.

Save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M11 at Best Buy

Lenovo's latest affordable tablet finally receives a significant price cut. Right now, Best Buy offers the fantastic 11-inch slate with 90Hz refresh rates and a MediaTek processor at $60 off. This is the 128GB storage version. The tablet runs on Android 13 out of the box and will remain trendy until 2028.
$60 off (30%)
$139 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo Tab M11 + Lenovo Tab Pen Plus: save $20

Do you want your tablet to arrive with a compatible stylus in the box? In that case, shift your attention to Lenovo, where you can find the Tab M11 with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus at $20 cheaper prices. The tablet has an 11-inch screen, quad speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, and offers up to 10 hours of uninterrupted video playback.
$20 off (9%)
$199 99
$219 99
Buy at Lenovo

As far as we know, Best Buy is the first online merchant to offer the latest Lenovo tablet available in the US at lower prices. Obviously, this means it’s now retailing at its lowest prices. So, if you’re looking for an affordable media consumption device, you should definitely consider buying this one.
 
By the way, the official Lenovo store also has an ongoing promo on its new arrival. Over there, you can find the Tab M11 with the Tab Pen Plus at $20 off its price tag. Although not as intriguing as Best Buy’s offer, the Lenovo deal might appeal to users who often take notes or like sketching on their tablet.
 
At its current price, the latest affordable Lenovo tablet is easily the better choice than the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). It even beats some of the best budget tablets with its portable yet sturdy design, Android 13 OS out of the box, and quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.
 
Slightly larger than the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), this bad boy measures 11 inches and has higher frame refresh rates – 90Hz vs. 60Hz. It also has a flash on the camera, whereas the 3rd Gen Tab M10 Plus lacks such perks.
 
On the performance front, like most models from Lenovo’s budget tablet series, this one features a MediaTek Helio processor. So, it’s not equipped to handle extensive multitasking or demanding apps but should offer stutter-free video streaming and web browsing experience. Finally, you have all-day power to tackle boredom. According to Lenovo itself, the slate should offer up to 10 hours of uninterrupted playback.

Overall, if you need an affordable Android tablet right now, we advise you to consider this one. After all, it was released this year, so it’ll remain trendy much longer than the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
16 stories
29 Apr, 2024
The first significant Lenovo Tab M11 discount is live at Best Buy
23 Apr, 2024
Lenovo's complete Tab P12 tablet kit can be yours at lower prices through this cool deal
20 Apr, 2024
Sweet Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal gives you entertainment on budget
19 Apr, 2024
The affordable Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen is $100 off its price and even sports a stylus
16 Apr, 2024
The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is your budget entertainment companion at that Amazon price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless