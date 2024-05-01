Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap

Get the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price and save $150

The amazing JBL Xtreme 3 enjoys its Black Friday price on Amazon. Right now, the e-commerce giant sells all three available colors (Camouflage, Black, Blue) at $150 off, knocking them under the $230 mark. The speaker offers up to 15 hours of playtime, gets extremely loud, supports Bluetooth Multipoint and even has a built-in powerbank. Get yours now and save $150.