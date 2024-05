Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap

Bluetooth speaker

Camping season is almost here, and most of you have probably already made plans with friends and family. If you’re looking for pumping tunes to enhance the camping experience, you’ll appreciate having a loud portable Bluetooth speaker around. What could be louder than the JBL Xtreme 3? This powerfulcan typically set you back almost $380, but you can now get it at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy $150 in savings!As you can probably guess, this puppy doesn’t often get knocked down to its Black Friday price tag. In fact, it hasn’t dropped under the $230 mark on Amazon since the last shopping season. On the other hand, Walmart has offered slightly better prices a few times. That’s not the case right now, though, as this seller offers the extremely cool speaker at the same discount as Amazon.Robust, well-protected against water and dust, and now much cheaper than usual, the Xtreme 3 has the potential to make any outdoor gathering really memorable. Something to keep in mind, though – this bad boy has a larger form factor than most budget Bluetooth speakers , such as the Flip 6 . On the bright side, you have an included carrying strap for easy transportation.If you don’t mind its size, this handsome fella can become your beloved companion for any camping trip. It gets exceptionally loud, which is just what to expect from a party speaker like this. JBL integrated four drivers and dual Bass Radiators to ensure your tunes are crisp and with the appropriate depth.What else do we have here? The speaker supports Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to connect it to two devices simultaneously. Another handy feature is the ability to recharge your devices while streaming via the built-in powerbank. Speaking of which, this large-sized speaker keeps your tunes pumping for up to 15 hours between charges.We’re not just beating our gums here: the JBL Xtreme 3 is fantastic through and through. And, while it may be unpleasantly pricey at its MSRP of $380, Amazon now sells all three colors at an incredible $150 off, knocking it down to its Black Friday price.