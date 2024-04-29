The Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) scores its first cash discount

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
By
If you were happy to see the weirdly repetitive Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) released in the US with minimal fanfare earlier this month, you might be delighted about the new slate's first-ever proper discount. Yes, the 10.4-inch mid-ranger (with a built-in S Pen) was sold alongside a $100 Amazon gift card right off the bat, but we're pretty sure cash-strapped tablet buyers generally prefer to save money upfront.

That is now precisely the case for both 64 and 128GB storage configurations, which are available at the same $80 below their regular prices of $329.99 and $399.99 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included
$80 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Don't try to find this deal on Samsung's official website or at retailers like Best Buy or Walmart, as the 2024 edition of the beloved Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is still on sale exclusively on Amazon for some reason stateside.

The Amazon-exclusive Tab S6 Lite (2024) can be had at the exact same $80 discount in Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint hues whether you prefer 64 or 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, but before pulling the trigger, it's important to be certain that this is the best budget tablet for you.

That's because the specifications of the latest Galaxy Tab S6 Lite generation haven't changed much compared to 2022 or 2020 models, and the Galaxy Tab A9+ happens to be a thing right now. Released around six months ago, that affordable mid-ranger comes with a larger and smoother 90Hz 11-inch screen, as well as more powerful speakers and a lower price, but also a lower-quality construction than the Tab S6 Lite and no included stylus.

Your choice will be made even harder if you also consider the multiple jumbo-sized Lenovo mid-rangers currently available at killer prices, as well as Apple's deeply discounted iPad Air (2022), which remains much costlier but also way faster than a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).

At the end of the day, it might actually be better not to overthink the purchase of an objectively good-looking and decently feature-packed Samsung tablet with stellar software support guaranteed for many years to come and, oh, did we already mention the bundled S Pen?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless