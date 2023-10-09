Quiet debut: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ hit Amazon, featuring 5G connectivity
Last week, Samsung introduced its latest FE series, featuring the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and the Galaxy Buds FE. These devices offer a more budget-friendly alternative to their flagship counterparts, although some might still find them a bit on the pricey side. If you are one of them, we have good news as Samsung has also launched its new Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+.
Both the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ come in three color options: Dark Blue, Grey, and Silver. According to the Amazon India listing, the Galaxy Tab A9 boasts an 8.7-inch LCD with a resolution of 1,340 x 800 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 2MP front camera.
The Galaxy Tab A9+, with its larger 11-inch LCD, offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a higher resolution of 1920 x 1200. It sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front selfie camera. Design-wise, both tablets show minimal differences from the previous Galaxy Tab A8, with slightly smaller bezels being the main change.
The Galaxy Tab A9 runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In contrast, the Tab A9+ is equipped with a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Processor, 8GB RAM, and expandable 128GB storage. Both tablets come with Android, likely version 13, out of the box.
Both the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ are listed with a Wi-Fi-only version, which is a bit cheaper, and a Wi-Fi and 5G version.
Product listings reveal some uncertainties, such as the mention of an S Pen in the Galaxy Tab A9+ package, contradicting the pictured box contents. There is also confusion regarding physical SIM and eSIM support for both variants, with the Wi-Fi-only version unlikely to have telephony capabilities.
The pricing details for both tablets are least certain, with the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab A9 priced at ₹14,999 ($180), and the 5G variant at ₹15,999 ($192). The Galaxy Tab A9+ starts at ₹20,999 ($252) for Wi-Fi only, while the Wi-Fi and 5G version is not yet available on Amazon India.
In an unexpected move, the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ quietly made their debut on Amazon in India without any official event (via Android Authority). While initial rumors pointed to an October 5 release date, the tablets showed up over the weekend. Global release details remain unclear, but sightings in Guatemala suggest a broader launch is imminent.
When the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ will become available in the US and Europe is still unclear, so stay tuned for updates.
