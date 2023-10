Quiet debut: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ hit Amazon, featuring 5G connectivity

Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ design, colors and camera





Last week, Samsung introduced its latest FE series, featuring the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and the Galaxy Buds FE. These devices offer a more budget-friendly alternative to their flagship counterparts, although some might still find them a bit on the pricey side. If you are one of them, we have good news as Samsung has also launched its new Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+.In an unexpected move, the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ quietly made their debut on Amazon in India without any official event (via). While initial rumors pointed to an October 5 release date , the tablets showed up over the weekend. Global release details remain unclear, but sightings in Guatemala suggest a broader launch is imminent Both the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ come in three color options: Dark Blue, Grey, and Silver. According to the Amazon India listing, the Galaxy Tab A9 boasts an 8.7-inch LCD with a resolution of 1,340 x 800 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 2MP front camera.The Galaxy Tab A9+, with its larger 11-inch LCD, offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a higher resolution of 1920 x 1200. It sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front selfie camera. Design-wise, both tablets show minimal differences from the previous Galaxy Tab A8, with slightly smaller bezels being the main change.The Galaxy Tab A9 runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In contrast, the Tab A9+ is equipped with a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Processor, 8GB RAM, and expandable 128GB storage. Both tablets come with Android, likely version 13, out of the box.Both tablets are listed to come with a 5,100mAh battery, which appears to be either a mistake or a rather strange decision on Samsung’s part. Previous rumors suggested that at least the Tab A9+ would pack a 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging support, which would be more in line considering the larger size of the tablet. Also, the previous generation Galaxy Tab A8 packs a 7040mAh battery, so a downgrade like that might be a listing mistake (let’s hope).Both the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ are listed with a Wi-Fi-only version, which is a bit cheaper, and a Wi-Fi and 5G version.Product listings reveal some uncertainties, such as the mention of an S Pen in the Galaxy Tab A9+ package, contradicting the pictured box contents. There is also confusion regarding physical SIM and eSIM support for both variants, with the Wi-Fi-only version unlikely to have telephony capabilities.The pricing details for both tablets are least certain, with the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab A9 priced at ₹14,999 ($180), and the 5G variant at ₹15,999 ($192). The Galaxy Tab A9+ starts at ₹20,999 ($252) for Wi-Fi only, while the Wi-Fi and 5G version is not yet available on Amazon India.When the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ will become available in the US and Europe is still unclear, so stay tuned for updates.