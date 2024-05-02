Super tablet Surface Pro 9 is drastically discounted on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is what other top tablets aspire to be. It's lightweight and sleek and it works like a computer. Since it's a high-end device, it's understandably a bit on the pricier side, but you won't have to worry about that if you take advantage of Amazon's limited-time deal.

The Surface Pro 9 is a computer-first tablet, so if you need a tablet not just for browsing the web and using your favorite social media apps, but also getting some work done, this is the tablet for you.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 8GB/256GB

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz display | 15.5 hours of battery life | Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports
$321 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


It's a well-specced device with a large 13-inch screen with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and a battery that's rated to last more than 15 hours.

The model that Amazon has on sale packs the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The storage is user-upgradable, so you'll never have to worry about not having enough storage on this device for your personal documents and work files.

This might not be the fastest tablet on the market but it's speedy enough to handle productivity tasks such as multimedia work and coding. Unless your work involves heavy programs, you'll never be able to reach the limit of what this device is capable of.

Since this is a Windows tablet, it doesn't have the same limitations as other tablets and can run every program that a desktop computer can.

It also features a built-in kickstand for hands-free use and you get more ports than other tablets.

The 8GB/256GB Surface Pro 9 retails for $1,099.99 but Amazon is letting you save $321 on it. This is the best Surface Pro 9 deal we have seen in a long time and you should go for it if you don't like lugging around a large laptop everywhere and want a dependable portable device that works like a computer.
