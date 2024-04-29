The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 exceeds expectations for less than $100 on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Grab the fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 for less than $100 through this deal while you can
Summer is almost here, and you may be on the market for a new Bluetooth speaker to bring along on your walks or gatherings. And if you want a powerful and at the same time compact device at an affordable price, we suggest acting fast and getting the JBL Flip 6 today!

Right now, Amazon is selling this bad boy at a gorgeous $30 discount, shaving 23% off its price. And while a $30 markdown may seem insignificant, especially considering that we've seen the speaker discounted by $41 (32%) before, it still allows you to get this handsome fella for less than $100, making it a real steal.

JBL Flip 6: Save 23% on Amazon!

Get the JBL Flip 6 for less than $100 on Amazon through this deal. The speaker delivers loud sound and comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Furthermore, it delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. So, act fast and save on one now while you still can!
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


The JBL Flip 6 is a speaker designed for gatherings. It offers a loud sound with a strong bass. It also supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, which allows you to pair your device with other compatible JBL speakers for an even more loud experience.

Additionally, you can bring your JBL Flip 6 anywhere you go, as this fella packs a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. As for its battery life, it delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. That being said, battery life depends on how loud you are blasting your songs, so your playtime may vary.

Overall, the JBL Flip 6 ranks alongside the best budget Bluetooth speakers currently available with its awesome sound, durability, battery life, and affordable price tag. The speaker is an even bigger bargain now while available for less than $100. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get a brand-new JBL Flip 6 on the cheap now while you still can!
