Treat yourself to a generously discounted OnePlus 11 at Best Buy while you can

Deals
OnePlus devices are definitely in the bargain spotlight! Just within the last 24 hours, we came across a fantastic OnePlus Open bundle deal with the latest wearable of the brand. Then we saw the OnePlus Pad offer. And now, we've got something else that might be even better! We're talking about Best Buy's $150 price cut on the former flagship OnePlus 11, which is as awesome as ever!

Since this is Best Buy, bargain hunters naturally have the option to activate their new device immediately to get another $100 off. This deal is simply remarkable! Not only because it lands this fantastic handset at some of the lowest prices we've seen but also because it's not to be outshined by a similar offer at Amazon or Walmart.

But, however great the discount may be, we can't ignore that this puppy is no longer the best OnePlus phone around. Those looking to upgrade to a more contemporary device can pick the OnePlus 12R instead. This one now sells at roughly the same price on Amazon as the former flagship, and it has some advantages. For instance, it shows off a brand-new cooling system that makes gaming as sweet as pie.

It may no longer stand among the best Android phones, but this bad boy cuts no corners in any department, making it a worthwhile choice for those on a tighter budget. It has a fantastic 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rates that gets as bright as day. It also packs enough raw horsepower to handle demanding apps, especially the model with 16GB RAM, which is now on sale at Best Buy.

The OnePlus 11 also has an incredible triple camera sensor on the rear with a 50MP main unit. Photos taken with this handsome fella look impressive even when conditions aren't right. Additionally, while it doesn't offer as much battery life as the 2024-released mid-ranger, this handset still gives you a lot of screen time with its 5,000mAh battery.

Ultimately, if you can't afford the OnePlus 12 and don't really care much about the OnePlus 12R, the OnePlus 11 is the one to go for. Especially now that Best Buy has shown generosity towards it and once again sells it at $150 off.
