 How to watch Samsung's August Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 - PhoneArena
How to watch Samsung's August Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4

Samsung
After long months of rumors, Samsung officialized its summer Unpacked event for August, and already started the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 preorder reservations to prevent you from guessing on the devices that will be announced then.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event?


  • August 10, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM PT

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 announcement will be held at an Unpacked event on August 10, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM PT, according to Samsung's typical invitation schedule.

You can tap this Samsung August Unpacked 2022 event Google Calendar link to reserve a time slot in your busy schedule for the Galaxy Z Fold, Flip, and Galaxy Watch 5 2022 families' unveiling.


How to watch the August Unpacked event livestream


Samsung's August Unpacked 2022 event will again be an online-only affair, just like the Galaxy S22 series unveiling, whether due to social distancing precautions again, or simply to the fact that we have become used to it. The higher cost outlays of scheduling an in-person event certainly isn't lost on Samsung's marketing team, too.

In any case, you can tune in on on August 10, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM Pacific Time, to watch Samsung's first 2022 Unpacked event right here above.

August Unpacked 2022 event device announcements to expect


At the August Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 on the phone side, as well as its new Galaxy Watch 5 wearable series.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 series


Expect a new, slightly stubbier design of the Galaxy Z Fold line in 2022, with wider aspect ratios, a return to the roots, and all new foldables will all be powered by the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset ot Qualcomm with its exceptional 5G modem.

Here's the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 series specs list so far:

  • Galaxy Z Fold 4: 7.6" main and 6.2" external 120Hz displays, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 50MP/12MP (UW)/10MP (3x), 4400mAh battery
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4: 6.7" main 120Hz and 1.9" external displays, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage, 12MP/12MP (UW), 3600mAh battery

More about Samsung's 2022 foldable series:


Galaxy Watch 5 series



  • Galaxy Watch 5: 40mm/44mm
  • Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: 45mm

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Galaxy Watch 5 before Samsung's August Unpacked event


As usual, there is a rather prolonged "pre-booking" and "pre-reservation" period before and after the phones and smartwatches announcement. The Galaxy Z fold 4 and Z Flip 4 preorders will likely start immediately after the August 10 Unpacked event and run until Friday, August 26, when Samsung is likely to release its 2022 foldables crop. You can reserve your spot and reservations bonuses right now, though.

  • Preorder period: August 10-August 26, 2022
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date: August 26, 2022
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 release date: August 26, 2022
  • Galaxy Watch 5 release date: August 15 2022

