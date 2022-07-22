How to watch Samsung's August Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4









When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event?





August 10, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM PT









You can tap this Samsung August Unpacked 2022 event Google Calendar link to reserve a time slot in your busy schedule for the Galaxy Z Fold, Flip, and Galaxy Watch 5 2022 families' unveiling.









How to watch the August Unpacked event livestream





Samsung's August Unpacked 2022 event will again be an online-only affair, just like the Galaxy S22 series unveiling, whether due to social distancing precautions again, or simply to the fact that we have become used to it. The higher cost outlays of scheduling an in-person event certainly isn't lost on Samsung's marketing team, too.





In any case, you can tune in on on August 10, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM Pacific Time, to watch Samsung's first 2022 Unpacked event right here above.





August Unpacked 2022 event device announcements to expect





At the August Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 on the phone side, as well as its new Galaxy Watch 5 wearable series.





Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 series





Expect a new, slightly stubbier design of the Galaxy Z Fold line in 2022, with wider aspect ratios, a return to the roots, and all new foldables will all be powered by the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset ot Qualcomm with its exceptional 5G modem.





Here's the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 series specs list so far:





Galaxy Z Fold 4: 7.6" main and 6.2" external 120Hz displays, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256/512GB storage, 50MP/12MP (UW)/10MP (3x), 4400mAh battery

Galaxy Z Flip 4: 6.7" main 120Hz and 1.9" external displays, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage, 12MP/12MP (UW), 3600mAh battery



More about Samsung's 2022 foldable series :



