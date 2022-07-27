 Samsung will take the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event offline - PhoneArena
Samsung will take the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event offline

Samsung
1
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Samsung will be holding a hybrid online/offline Unpacked event for announcing a major new phone. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and Watch 5 reservations are open right now, while the Unpacked ceremony on August 10 won't be entirely a virtual affair, Samsung announced.

Instead, the company will also hold demonstrations and festivities in several key spots like London and New York:

This year’s strategy embraces a new age of Unpacked. It takes the best of on and offline events and makes them even better. Introducing new immersive and experiential event spaces that will allow consumers around the world to get hands-on and explore our products in a fun, creative, engaging and immersive setting.

The experience will take over spaces in the hearts of London’s Piccadilly Circus and New York’s Meatpacking District — two neighborhoods that match the energy and excitement of Samsung’s upcoming announcements. These events will unite Galaxy fans, journalists, partners, and Samsung employees from all over the world and allow them to explore the latest Samsung products and innovations like never before.

Needless to say, there will also be the usual online experience event with a keynote followed by virtual journeys to different presentation rooms to explore the new gear. Tune in at 10am Eastern Time on August 10 to experience the unveiling of Samsung's 2022 foldable phone crop.

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Galaxy Watch 5 before Samsung's August Unpacked event


The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 preorders will likely start immediately after the August 10 Unpacked event and run until Friday, August 26, when Samsung will release its 2022 foldables crop, if history is any indication. You can reserve your spot and reservations bonuses right now, though:

  • Preorder period: August 10-August 26, 2022
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date: August 26, 2022
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 release date: August 26, 2022
  • Galaxy Watch 5 release date: August 15 2022


