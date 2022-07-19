Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 pre-order reservations are live: Reserve yours now!

Samsung has officially kicked off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 pre-order reservations ahead of the announcement of the two foldables, as well as reservations for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro. All potential adopters of the Z Fold 4 can now reserve their interest towards the device and pre-order it for certain once pre-orders kick off.





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to be officially announced at a Samsung Unpacked event on August 10 as a recent cryptic teaser revealed. If the company follows through with its usual release timeframe, we should expect the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 to be officially released to the market on August 26. The same applies to the smartwatches and the earbuds.





You will have until August 10 to make a reservation. Pre-ordering after that will not get you the sweet bonuses.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung credits, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Samsung





How to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4?





2. Additional information about your pre-order reservation and any bonuses you might incur will be available after you book a slot.





What is the early Samsung reservation program?





This early reservation program is used to gauge interest for the upcoming devices and allows Samsung to make some final adjustments to its supply chain. Samsung's reservation program allows us to book a slot and a notification for when the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 preorders start and gives various discounts, gifts, or store credits to those who reserve early on top of whatever preorder bonuses the Z Fold 4 and the other devices are launched with.





Worry note, reserving a device doesn't oblige you to actually buy it, you can choose not to, but you will be losing the sweet bonuses if you come back around later on. Speaking of bonuses...





Samsung reservation program benefits, gifts, and discounts





Samsung will be offering up to $200 in Samsung Credit to use during your pre-order.





You can reserve a Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 for $100 in Samsung Credit, a Galaxy Watch 5 for $50 in Samsung Credit, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $30 in Galaxy Credit. Choosing to reserve all three upcoming gadgets will qualify you for the full $200 off in Samsung Credit.





What's more, those who reserve will be able to enjoy the highest online instant trade-in values for existing Galaxy devices even more savings. Finally, those who reserve the next Galaxy will be able to customize their devices with exclusive colors.