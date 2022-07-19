Galaxy Unpacked event date teased in a tweet by Samsung





We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022









According to rumors, the Now, since this is only a tease, Samsung's tweet doesn't say much in plain text. However, after deciphering this secret code, we end up with 08-10-22 – or August 10th, the date of the next Samsung Unpacked event.Samsung's tweet backs up the date that prolific leaker Evan Blass recently shared. As we previously reported , Blass tweeted an image of a supposed invite for a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10th. Evan’s tweet, by the way, is no longer available on Twitter. Blass even stated that the slogan of the August event will be "Unfold Your World."On August 10th, we expect Samsung to announce the new generation of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Also, since the Galaxy Watch 5 series has appeared on some of Samsung's applications, such as the Galaxy Wear and the Samsung Health Beta apps, we anticipate a Watch 5 announcement as well.According to rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come equipped with Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This is the pumped-up version of the already powerful silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, found in the Galaxy S22 series. Rumors also say that both phones will have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions. As for the RAM capacity, we expect the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to come with 8GB of RAM and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to feature 12GB of RAM.

Apparently, Samsung just officially teased the date of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. On Twitter, the company tweeted three new cryptic images alongside a message saying, "We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked."