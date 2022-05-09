Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors expectations: what we've heard so far

*Header image is of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.







Samsung has been one of the companies that adorn its flagship series and even midrangers with eye-catching colors and finishes every year. And what's more eye-catching than a beautiful clamshell foldable phone, like the yet-unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 4 , colored in Gold or Light Violet?

Yes, it is still a rumor, so keep in mind that this might not end up being a reality when the time comes, but Young is a reputable leaker who has been right way much more times than he was wrong.



What colors will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 be available in?

Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumored colors:



Gold

Light Blue

Light Violet

Gray

Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Gold

Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Light Blue



It could be a more fancy take of the light blue (dubbed Awesome Blue for the A53 ) for the Z Flip 4, of course, and probably there will be a shiny frame and a bit more premium-ness to it. But nevertheless, the color in itself is fresh and polished, and quite trendy, so it might look great with the clamshell phone.





Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Light Violet

Of course, this will be a phone that's painted in the color, and not a white canvas, so the color will for sure not look exactly like shown in the image above. And that's why we're inclined to think that such a dramatic difference will not be visible on the finished product.







Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Gray

We have heard from rumors and leaks that the Z Flip 4 won't be very different in terms of design when compared to the Z Flip 3 (a slightly bigger outer screen is expected).







Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition

Keep in mind that at this time, it is not confirmed whether or not Samsung will have a Bespoke Z Flip 4; and, as we already mentioned above, all the colors we are talking about here for the Z Flip 4 are also unofficial at the moment.





