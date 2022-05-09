Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors expectations: what we've heard so far
*Header image is of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung has been one of the companies that adorn its flagship series and even midrangers with eye-catching colors and finishes every year. And what's more eye-catching than a beautiful clamshell foldable phone, like the yet-unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 4, colored in Gold or Light Violet?
It is this time of the year when rumors about the next Z Flip phone start creeping in from Twitter's darkest corners and the most prolific leakers tap furiously on their phones to compose the next big leak tweet... this time, one such tweet by Ross Young colors the Z Flip 4 line.
Yes, it is still a rumor, so keep in mind that this might not end up being a reality when the time comes, but Young is a reputable leaker who has been right way much more times than he was wrong.
With all that being said, we are here to talk colors, and we will be looking into what the possible Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors can be.
What colors will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 be available in?
According to the most recent leak by reputable leaker Ross Young, the Z Flip 4 will come in Gold, Light Blue, Light Violet, and Gray colors. Of course, keep in mind that these will probably not be the official names of the color options; and images of the Z Flip 4 in those colors are yet to be revealed.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors (rumored)
Now, onto the specifics. This year, the Z Flip 4 is expected to come in four colors, but it is also possible that Samsung will have exclusive Samsung.com-only colors for the foldable as well (just what happened with the Z Flip 3, where the company had additional three colors only available for purchase from its website).
Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumored colors:
- Gold
- Light Blue
- Light Violet
- Gray
Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Gold
Roll out the red carpet for a Z Flip 4 in Gold. Yes, one of the rumored Z Flip 4 colors is Gold and if Samsung indeed decides to go for this option, it will be stunning. The foldable phone's successor, the Z Flip 3, didn't have Gold as an option, but the original Flip had a gold variant dubbed Mirror Gold.
We don't know yet what the gold variant will look like on the Z Flip 4, but we can imagine it would be some mixture between the Mirror Gold of the OG Flip + probably the Cream option of the Z Flip 3, which is not technically gold and is quite a bit lighter... but we'll see. For now, here's the Mirror Gold of the OG Flip:
The OG Z Flip in Mirror Gold
Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Light Blue
Things are getting interesting: out of the blue... there will be a Z Flip 4 in Light Blue (probably). I don't know about you, but when I hear light blue and Samsung, I immediately think about the recently released Galaxy A53. Yes, this is a mid-ranger and the Z Flip 4 is waaay more expensive (yeah, we know, foldable flagship phones these days), but the color just comes to my mind.
It could be a more fancy take of the light blue (dubbed Awesome Blue for the A53) for the Z Flip 4, of course, and probably there will be a shiny frame and a bit more premium-ness to it. But nevertheless, the color in itself is fresh and polished, and quite trendy, so it might look great with the clamshell phone.
Could the Light Blue hue looks something like this Awesome Blue seen on the Galaxy A53?
Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Light Violet
It seems like the Z Flip lineup is progressing to be more of a fashion accessory (as well as, you know, a comfortable to fit in your pocket foldable beast with the latest and greatest processor). A light violet option is reportedly also in the works for the Z Flip 4.
You might be thinking right now, what is the difference between Lavender (a color available for the Z Flip 3) and this 'Light Violet' that our leaker is talking about. Well, the thing is - there might not be any. We don't know yet, but Light Violet is a color that comes close to Lavender.
To get down to the specifics, light violet is one of the many colors in the blue-to-violet realm (which includes shades like mauve, lilac, and lavender), and if you want to get extra color-nerdy, it comes with hex code #CF9FFF (courtesy of HTML color codes). It appears to be a more saturated version of lavender, in a way.
Left-hand side is Lavender color, right-hand side, Light Violet
Of course, this will be a phone that's painted in the color, and not a white canvas, so the color will for sure not look exactly like shown in the image above. And that's why we're inclined to think that such a dramatic difference will not be visible on the finished product.
Here's the lavender on the Z Flip 3
Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Gray
Here's to Samsung for giving us a color that seems pretty straightforward, with no hex codes necessary to picture it and no red carpets to roll in front of it... Yes, we are a talking about an unassuming Gray color. The fourth possible color option for the Z Flip 4 is Gray, as simple as it sounds. And luckily for those of us here trying to imagine what the foldable phone will look like, the Z Flip 3 is also available in this color (as an exclusive for Samsung.com).
We have heard from rumors and leaks that the Z Flip 4 won't be very different in terms of design when compared to the Z Flip 3 (a slightly bigger outer screen is expected).
The Z Flip 3 showcasing the Gray option
The Gray color on the Flip 3 looks classical, there's no eye-turning flashiness to it. This makes it a great option if you're more on the business side of things and don't want to attend an important business meeting in a suit with a bright violetish-pink Z Flip 4 in your hand (not that you can't, but, well, not all businessmen can pull that out).
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition
No word on a possible mix-and-match option for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is out yet, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't go all artsy with the Z Flip 4. Probably, the Bespoke edition won't be available at launch, as was the case for the Z Flip 3, and could become available later on.
For those of you who don't know, the Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition allows you to choose different colors for different parts of the foldable's back, in a way that creates a unique look for your phone.
Keep in mind that at this time, it is not confirmed whether or not Samsung will have a Bespoke Z Flip 4; and, as we already mentioned above, all the colors we are talking about here for the Z Flip 4 are also unofficial at the moment.
By the way, if you're curious about the Z Fold 4's colors, we have an article on those too, so do check it out!
