This Apple Watch Series 10 deal proves you don’t need to overspend on the Series 11

As I already reported, Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a massive $250 discount, making it the go-to choice for Apple fans looking for a feature-rich smartwatch with at least two days of battery life. However, it’s still pretty expensive. So, I set out to find another generous Apple Watch deal—one that won’t break the bank. That’s when I stumbled upon Walmart’s latest offer on the Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm, GPS, Black): Save $80!

$279
$359
$80 off (22%)
You can currently get the 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 10 in Black for $80 off its price at Walmart. This means you now have the chance to upgrade your wrist game for just $279. That being said, the watch's MSRP is actually $429, so you''re scoring bigger savings than what actually the offer displays. The watch is full of features, has a sleek design, and I believe it's unmissable at this price. If you agree, act fast and save today!
Buy at Walmart


There, you can currently treat yourself to the 46mm GPS version of this high-end smartwatch in Black for just $279. This way you’ll save $80, as the usual listed price of the timepiece at Walmart is $359. However, I want to point out something: you’ll actually score bigger savings than what Walmart and the product box in this article display.

The watch’s MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) isn’t $359; it’s $429.99. This means you won’t save $80; you’ll save $150. And now that you know that, I’m sure this Apple Watch Series 10 deal looks and feels like one you definitely don’t want to miss.

Sadly, I can’t tell you how long the offer will stay available, as there’s no visible timer. But given that Walmart has sold over 100 units since yesterday—at the time of writing—I don’t think this deal will stay up for grabs for too long—at least not at this discounted price. That’s why I encourage you to be quick about it and pull the trigger now without hesitation. The Apple Watch Series 10 may not be the latest model, but it’s a true bargain at this price.

Sure, you won’t get the level of durability you get with the Ultra series, but it costs only a fraction of what the latest Ultra 3 or even the discounted Ultra 2 will set you back right now. Plus, with an aluminum case and a display made of ion-exchanged strengthened glass, the smartwatch is durable enough for daily life.

You get all-day battery life, though I’d really prefer it if it lasted at least a week. Sure, its main rivals, the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Pixel Watch 4, both have similar battery life; however, some Garmin smartwatches, like the Garmin Venu 4, could last up to 12 days on a single charge. So, while one-day battery life is the norm for such a wearable, I still think it’s not ideal—even though you might not have any issues with it, especially if you’re already rocking an older-gen regular Apple Watch and are used to charging it every night.

On the bright side, you definitely get a lot of bells and whistles with this thing. It’s loaded with health-tracking features like sleep and stress tracking, as well as sleep apnea detection and temperature sensing. And just like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it has a dedicated depth gauge app, even though it’s not meant for deep dives.

Running on watchOS, it delivers smart notifications to your wrist, supports NFC for contactless payments, and lets you take and make phone calls without even needing to pull your phone out of your pocket. To top this off, it allows you to download apps from the App Store. I also quite like the fact that it supports safety features like Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection.

All in all, the Apple Watch Series 10 is absolutely worth getting, even if the tech-savvy persona within you is whispering otherwise. But if you’re like me and the bargain hunter in you is stronger than the heart of a tech enthusiast, don’t let the fact that this is a previous-gen model steer you away. Score a great deal and save on an Apple Watch Series 10 today!
