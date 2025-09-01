Vivo V60 is here a mere 6 months after the V50: that's what I call an upgrade!
There's a telephoto camera now, plus a larger battery on board.
You might think this is a déjà vu, but it's not: the brand-new Vivo V60 is here, materializing just 6 months after the Vivo V50. And it looks great – not just on the outside, but on the inside, too.
Usually, I'm the one who says we do not need yearly upgrades – these are often incremental.
For example, the Galaxy S25 vs Galaxy S24 comparison is not completely in favor of the S25. The benefits are a bit abstract: the S25 is thinner, ever so slightly lighter, a bit faster. The new Galaxy has the same camera setup as the old model.
But with Vivo's latest, things are different. There is a real incentive to upgrade: if you happen to care about battery life and photography, that is. And I'm not talking about some new photographic mode or software gimmick. No, I'm talking about the fact that the Vivo V60 has a dedicated telephoto camera on board – something that the V50 didn't have. The new snapper utilizes a 50 MP sensor, so it's a proper camera alright.
This isn't just a drop in resolution – the maximum field of view has also shrunk from 123 degrees to 120 degrees, meaning your wide shots will capture less of the scene.
Even the main camera has been slightly downgraded from 50 MP to 48 MP, which, while a small difference, adds to the sense that Google is pushing users to buy the Pro model.
So, the Vivo V60 is now a thing:
Obviously, photography takes center stage on the V60 and its camera setup was co-engineered with Zeiss to bring professional-grade portrait capabilities to a smartphone. The standout feature is the 50 MP Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera, powered by a Sony IMX882 sensor and an f/2.65 aperture. Sure, that's not the physically largest sensor, or the largest aperture out there (large apertures let more light in, which results in better photos, generally speaking), but it's an impressive feature nonetheless.
Its periscope design allows for high-quality optical zoom without increasing the camera module's size. Features like 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait and Zeiss Multifocal Portrait should provide multiple portrait focal lengths and cinematic bokeh effects.
The main rear camera is a 50 MP Zeiss OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) snapper with the Sony IMX766 sensor for cool low-light performance, while an 8 MP ultra-wide camera handles group shots and landscapes. Okay, the ultra-wide on the V50 was a 50 MP one, this one is only 8 MP: but the previous phone didn't have a dedicated zoom.
Up front, the 50 MP Zeiss Group Selfie Camera captures distortion-free selfies and group photos, enhanced with AI Facial Contouring. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.
The V60 also includes advanced AI photography tools to rescue imperfect shots. AI Erase 3.0 can remove unwanted passersby, AI Reflection Erase eliminates glare, and AI Magic Move can reposition subjects within the frame. AI Image Expander enlarges compositions, and AI Photo Enhance upscales low-resolution images for improved clarity, making it easy to refine both old and new photos.
Battery life has also been a major focus. The V60 packs a 6,500 mAh battery, which should result in a full-day use on a single charge (except if you're gaming for several hours straight). With 90W charging speeds, just a few minutes on the wire can provide hours of power: that's another huge advantage.
Performance is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. While the V50 featured the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the new platform offers a bit faster processing and smoother multitasking, combined with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB storage. For mobile gamers, the V60 supports high-frame-rate gameplay and ultra-high touch sampling, ensuring responsive control. The HDR10+ display is rated at up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, which should be great even in sunlight.
The V60 also improves durability, with IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, New Diamond Shield Glass for drop protection, and corrosion-proof, platinum-plated ports. Software enhancements, including AI Smart Call, AI Captions and other AI whistles and bells are promised to improve productivity, translation, transcription and connectivity.
The Vivo V60 is available in Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam for now. Availability, pricing, and specifications for each model may differ, says Vivo, but its starting price is about $420 when directly converted.
Back to the Vivo V60
Image by Vivo
An impressive telephoto
Battery, chipset, display
Image by Vivo
Price and availability
The Vivo V60 is available in Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam for now. Availability, pricing, and specifications for each model may differ, says Vivo, but its starting price is about $420 when directly converted.
