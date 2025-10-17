Visible Wireless just launched one of the best budget phone plans we've seen





What is Visible offering?



Visible, the all-digital carrier owned by Verizon , is making another aggressive play for your wallet. They've just rolled out a new offer that gives new members a significant monthly discount that’s guaranteed for 26 months. In a world of teaser rates that vanish after three months, a 26-month guarantee is a pretty nice deal.

You have to be a new member, and you can either bring your own phone or buy a new one. At checkout, you just need to enter the promo code SWITCH26.





Here's how the discount breaks down

Visible plan: $6 off the $25/mo plan, making it $19/mo.

Visible+ plan: $9 off the $35/mo plan, making it $26/mo.

Visible+ Pro plan: $12 off the $45/mo plan, making it $33/mo.

The offer is good until January 5, 2026, so you have some time, but it's a solid offer worth checking out. You can see all the details on Visible's deal page

Why this is a direct shot at the competition



This move is aimed squarely at other low-cost carriers, especially Mint Mobile. Mint’s whole model is built on giving you a low $15/mo price, but to keep that rate after your 3-month intro period, you have to pay for 12 months all at once. That's a big lump sum that not everyone wants to drop.

Visible is flipping the script. They're offering a similarly low price—just $4 more per month—but with no bulk pre-payment required. You get that $19/mo price locked in for 26 months, paid monthly. For anyone who wants a predictable, low bill on the Verizon network without that big upfront cost, this is the new offer to beat. It’s for the "set it and forget it" crowd.





This is a no-brainer for budget shoppers



To me, this is one of the most straightforward and valuable deals we’ve seen in the pre-paid space. It takes away the main friction point of carriers like Mint—that annual pre-payment—and just delivers a low, consistent price.

I’m a big fan of any plan that simplifies things, and this is it. For $19 a month, you get unlimited data on Verizon 's network (it's the deprioritized, "unlimited"-style data, but still). That's just hard to argue with. The 26-month guarantee is the real kicker, giving you peace of mind for over two years.

