Visible Wireless just launched one of the best budget phone plans we've seen
Visible is guaranteeing a low monthly rate until 2026, and it's a compelling reason to leave your carrier.
Visible is offering a new promo that locks in a discounted rate on all its plans for 26 months. This makes its base plan just $19/mo, a solid deal that lasts for over two years.
What is Visible offering?
Visible, the all-digital carrier owned by Verizon, is making another aggressive play for your wallet. They've just rolled out a new offer that gives new members a significant monthly discount that’s guaranteed for 26 months. In a world of teaser rates that vanish after three months, a 26-month guarantee is a pretty nice deal.
You have to be a new member, and you can either bring your own phone or buy a new one. At checkout, you just need to enter the promo code SWITCH26.
Here's how the discount breaks down
- Visible plan: $6 off the $25/mo plan, making it $19/mo.
- Visible+ plan: $9 off the $35/mo plan, making it $26/mo.
- Visible+ Pro plan: $12 off the $45/mo plan, making it $33/mo.
The offer is good until January 5, 2026, so you have some time, but it's a solid offer worth checking out. You can see all the details on Visible's deal page.
Why this is a direct shot at the competition
The new Visible Wireless pricing while this deal is active. | Image credit — Visible
This move is aimed squarely at other low-cost carriers, especially Mint Mobile. Mint’s whole model is built on giving you a low $15/mo price, but to keep that rate after your 3-month intro period, you have to pay for 12 months all at once. That's a big lump sum that not everyone wants to drop.
Visible is flipping the script. They're offering a similarly low price—just $4 more per month—but with no bulk pre-payment required. You get that $19/mo price locked in for 26 months, paid monthly. For anyone who wants a predictable, low bill on the Verizon network without that big upfront cost, this is the new offer to beat. It’s for the "set it and forget it" crowd.
This is a no-brainer for budget shoppers
To me, this is one of the most straightforward and valuable deals we’ve seen in the pre-paid space. It takes away the main friction point of carriers like Mint—that annual pre-payment—and just delivers a low, consistent price.
I’m a big fan of any plan that simplifies things, and this is it. For $19 a month, you get unlimited data on Verizon's network (it's the deprioritized, "unlimited"-style data, but still). That's just hard to argue with. The 26-month guarantee is the real kicker, giving you peace of mind for over two years.
If you're a single-line user, get decent Verizon coverage in your area, and are tired of bill-shock, I'd absolutely jump on this. It's a fantastic, no-fuss deal. Unfortunately for me, I'm already a Visible member, so I don't get to capitalize on this deal.
