No longer in-Visible, Verizon's digital MVNO will soon have a presence in Best Buy stores

Visible is an all-digital mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by Verizon. The MVNO designation means that Visible itself doesn't own a network, it doesn't have any spectrum licenses, and owns no cell towers. To provide customers with wireless service, Visible leases wireless capacity from a carrier with a network at wholesale and sells it to the public for a higher price to generate a profit. Considering that Visible is owned by Verizon, it makes sense for the MVNO to lease its wireless capacity from the nation's largest wireless provider.





Starting on September 28th, Visible gets a physical presence





Big changes for Visible have started to take place. You can now subscribe to Visible through the BestBuy.com website . From the big box retailer's website, you can determine whether your current device is compatible with Visible or shop around for unlocked phones that are compatible with Visible. It doesn't matter if your phone uses a physical SIM card or an embedded SIM (eSIM). Each Visible SIM Kit bundle includes both an eSIM activation code and a physical SIM. You'll be walked through the process of installing whichever SIM works for your phone.





On September 28th, Visible will debut in Best Buy stores nationwide, which will be the digital carrier's first presence in the world of physical retail stores. This is a big deal for Visible subscribers since it allows them to keep all of the advantages of being subscribed to a digital wireless provider, such as the ability to manage their account at any moment in the day or night without having to deal with a rep. But for those times when you need help from someone right in front of you, there are over 1,000 Best Buy locations nationwide.





Visible says that its core beliefs have not changed despite Visible's presence in Best Buy stores. Those beliefs are:

Unlimited data, talk, text, and hotspot.

No annual contracts or hidden fees.

App-based account management.

Powered by Verizon 's award-winning network.

's award-winning network. Visible Inner Circle group plans for friends and family savings.





If you decide to join Visible through Best Buy, you can save $5 per month on the Visible+ plan for 12 months, bringing the price down to $30 per month. Or, you can save $10 per month for a year with the Visible + Pro plan, taking it down to $35 per month. Both of those plans offer unlimited 5G UltraWideband service. Since Visible relies on Verizon 's 5G network, 99% of the U.S. population is covered. Unlimited hotspot service allows you to stream wherever you are.

Visible offers three plans starting as low as $25 per month





Besides the Visible+ and Visible+ Pro plans, Visible offers a $25 per month plan with unlimited service. While the other plans feature Verizon 's UltraWideband tier of 5G connectivity, the Visible plan hooks you up with Verizon 's 5G Nationwide service.



If you need help anytime from a human anytime, Visible offers a 24/7 chat. According to Visible, it takes less than 15 minutes to activate service either online or at a Best Buy store.

