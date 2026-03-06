Are Samsung leaks ruining the surprise or making launches better? Our poll reveals a strong opinion
Leaks keep the excitement alive, and most of you believe the same.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
All the three models of the Galaxy S26 series. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung officially unveiled the S26 series on February 25, but if you've been following our coverage of the lineup, you would probably already be aware of the specifications and features that the latest Samsung devices are going to offer. It's not that we used some sort of time machine to travel to the future and find out the details of the Galaxy S26 lineup. It's leaks from various reliable sources that usually help us know what's coming in the devices even before they are officially launched. Interestingly enough, most of you favor such leaks.
Keep the leaks coming
My colleague, Anam Hamid, recently covered a story on why she believes the Galaxy S26 marks the end of the fun we usually have before the launch of any Samsung product. The post includes a poll asking you to vote in favor of or against Samsung product leaks. At the time of writing, the poll has received 467 votes, more than 67% of which (including mine) want the leaks to keep coming.
I believe there are multiple reasons why these leaks are really important. First, they definitely help build hype for a product or its features before launch. Take the privacy display feature of the S26 Ultra, for example. Ice Universe was one of the first tipsters to share details about this particular upgrade, and it instantly became the talk of the tech industry months before it was officially unveiled.
Regular leaks from reliable sources also help consumers plan their purchases. For instance, one of my friends who owns the Galaxy S24 was eagerly awaiting the Galaxy Unpacked event to learn about the Galaxy S26's specifications so that, if any major upgrades were announced, he could consider upgrading his device.
But thanks to the leaks, I was able to tell him days before the event that no major upgrade was coming to the vanilla variant this year. I advised him to go with the S25 instead of the S26, as it is available at a much lower price and comes with an almost similar configuration.
Leaks can sometimes help brands as well
Physical buttons of the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16. | Image by PhoneArena
In addition to the above two advantages, I also believe that leaks about a product or feature months before it is officially unveiled help the brand get early feedback from users. For instance, there were reports that, similar to Apple, Samsung is also considering installing a dedicated camera button on its latest Galaxy smartphone series.
There's no official information on why the brand decided to drop this plan, but I believe it's mainly due to receiving a lot of negative feedback about the decision. Interestingly, a good number of iPhone 16 users also find the camera control button an unnecessary addition to the device. So, it's also possible that the South Korean giant would have axed plans for a similar camera control button on their smartphones after seeing the mixed user response to it on the iPhone.
A similar incident happened before the launch of the first Galaxy Fold. The foldable was sent to various reviewers and journalists before its planned release date. Experts reportedly spotted a serious display issue with the device. As a result, its launch was delayed for months, with Samsung stating that the device "needs further improvements" before it is made available to the general public.
Do you want Samsung leaks to keep coming?
All Samsung leaks could eventually stop
Reading all the above-mentioned benefits, you might think leaks are beneficial for both consumers and brands. That's largely true, but sometimes too much information about a product kills its excitement.
I believe that's what happened with the vanilla S26 and S26 Plus. Leaks from various trustworthy sources had already made it clear before their official release that both devices weren't getting any major upgrades from their predecessors. As a result, the Ultra variant was the only phone most Samsung fans (including me) were excited about.
In order to make sure not everything about a product surfaces online days before its release, Samsung is reportedly planning to start using a secure chat mode for discussing crucial information about its product. The brand believes this measure will reduce the chances of leakers and anonymous platforms getting access to internal communications.
Only time will tell whether this move will actually turn out to be useful for Samsung. But I believe not allowing any sort of information about a device to leak online is definitely not the right approach. There should be a balance between what is leaked and what is kept hidden. This will ultimately keep the excitement alive for events like Galaxy Unpacked.
