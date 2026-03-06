Are Samsung leaks ruining the surprise or making launches better? Our poll reveals a strong opinion

S26

Keep the leaks coming





Galaxy S26





Recommended For You I believe there are multiple reasons why these leaks are really important. First, they definitely help build hype for a product or its features before launch. Take the privacy display feature of the S26 Ultra , for example. Ice Universe was one of the first tipsters to share details about this particular upgrade, and it instantly became the talk of the tech industry months before it was officially unveiled.

Regular leaks from reliable sources also help consumers plan their purchases. For instance, one of my friends who owns the Galaxy S24 was eagerly awaiting the Galaxy Unpacked event to learn about the's specifications so that, if any major upgrades were announced, he could consider upgrading his device.

Leaks can sometimes help brands as well



In addition to the above two advantages, I also believe that leaks about a product or feature months before it is officially unveiled help the brand get early feedback from users. For instance, there were



But thanks to the leaks, I was able to tell him days before the event that no major upgrade was coming to the vanilla variant this year. I advised him to go with the S25 instead of the, as it is available at a much lower price and comes with an almost similar configuration.In addition to the above two advantages, I also believe that leaks about a product or feature months before it is officially unveiled help the brand get early feedback from users. For instance, there were reports that, similar to Apple, Samsung is also considering installing a dedicated camera button on its latest Galaxy smartphone series.

A similar incident happened before the launch of the first Galaxy Fold. The foldable was sent to various reviewers and journalists before its planned release date. Experts reportedly spotted a serious display issue with the device . As a result, its launch was delayed for months, with Samsung stating that the device "needs further improvements" before it is made available to the general public.





All Samsung leaks could eventually stop

Reading all the above-mentioned benefits, you might think leaks are beneficial for both consumers and brands. That's largely true, but sometimes too much information about a product kills its excitement.



S26 and S26 Plus. Leaks from various trustworthy sources had already made it clear before their official release that both devices weren't getting any major upgrades from their predecessors. As a result, the Ultra variant was the only phone most Samsung fans (including me) were excited about.



I believe that's what happened with the vanillaandPlus. Leaks from various trustworthy sources had already made it clear before their official release that both devices weren't getting any major upgrades from their predecessors. As a result, the Ultra variant was the only phone most Samsung fans (including me) were excited about.





In order to make sure not everything about a product surfaces online days before its release, Samsung is reportedly planning to start using a secure chat mode for discussing crucial information about its product. The brand believes this measure will reduce the chances of leakers and anonymous platforms getting access to internal communications.

Only time will tell whether this move will actually turn out to be useful for Samsung. But I believe not allowing any sort of information about a device to leak online is definitely not the right approach. There should be a balance between what is leaked and what is kept hidden. This will ultimately keep the excitement alive for events like Galaxy Unpacked.