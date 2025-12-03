iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
After slashing 15,000 jobs, Verizon might be starting to hire workers again: some already apply

People wonder if the hiring freeze is over.

What does a company do after it slashes thousands of workers? Why, it rehires again!

This is what Verizon might be doing – and people are already applying to work for the Big Red.

Hire freeze over now?



A Reddit user by the nickname of "Boredomx100" says they're wondering if Verizon's has started hiring again – and specifically for its corporate retail stores. The author noted a pause in job postings, followed by new retail openings, and is now trying to determine if this signifies a true end to the hiring freeze or merely the delayed publication of pre-planned vacancies.

The responses from other users in the thread offer a bit of a cynical (but practical) view, suggesting the new openings are tied to a corporate strategy of cost reduction. One commenter noted a common corporate practice of eliminating positions only to hire new people six months later for the same work under a different title, likely at a lower salary.

Another user explicitly pointed out that this restructuring involves hiring new staff at a "much lesser rate" and potentially with fewer attached benefits, effectively making the layoffs a move to reduce overall compensation costs.

The community also advised caution for external candidates seeking employment at a corporate store. One reply indicated that the company is currently prioritizing "internal" employees for any open retail roles, especially in regions affected by the conversion or divestiture of corporate stores.

Will Verizon's service get better after the job axing?

Vote View Result

Verizon's big move


As you've heard by now, Verizon announced that it would lay off about 15,000 employees in its largest downsizing ever as new CEO Dan Schulman pushes to cut costs and simplify operations.

Verizon is changing its business because high prices have caused it to lose many customers.

The company says it needs a "customer-first culture" but argues its current costs are too high to offer competitive prices. To fix this, they are cutting costs aggressively: laying off thousands of employees, closing stores, and turning 179 corporate stores into independent franchises. Verizon also plans to use fewer contract workers and has created a $20 million fund to help laid-off staff with retraining and finding new jobs.

Although Verizon is the largest US carrier, it is losing ground to rivals like T-Mobile. The company has brought in a Chief Transformation Officer, signaling a shift toward relying more on AI and automation.

A mixed bag


Not to burst anyone's bubble, but the new wave of Verizon job postings comes with its own mix of pros and cons.

On one hand, fresh openings suggest movement after a time of uncertainty, and that alone offers some hope to people looking for stable work. On the other hand, the timing and structure of these roles raise fair questions about whether this is genuine regrowth or simply cost-cutting disguised as hiring. If you're thinking about applying, it's worth keeping in mind that the company is still going through major changes.

