Verizon is completely transforming how one city's workers do their jobs
Police officers and city staff get new Verizon-powered tools.
The City of Buffalo, its Police Department, and Verizon Business have joined forces on a deal that equips city workers and police officers with a suite of new communication tools designed to boost efficiency and safety.
A citywide upgrade for better communication
Under the new deal, Buffalo’s Executive Departments will now roll out 5G Ultra Wideband smartphones and tablets. That means everyone from City Hall to the Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets, the Office of Strategic Planning, and even the City Comptroller can tap into better data access and smoother communication.
These devices should cut down on delays, make fieldwork easier, and help different departments stay in sync. On top of that, upgraded routers and Mi-Fi hotspots will bring secure, reliable connectivity to mobile operations and temporary worksites – a big win for city staff who aren’t always tied to an office desk.
We are proud to partner with the City of Buffalo and the BPD to provide them with the advanced communication tools they need to protect and serve their community. This comprehensive upgrade underscores our commitment to equipping public safety agencies with the cutting-edge technology required for modern policing. City employees and BPD officers will now have real-time information access, enhanced situational awareness, and secure communications.
– Frank DiPisa, Verizon Business government sales director for the Northeast, September 2025
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Police Department also gets its share of the upgrades such as 5G UW smartphones preloaded with law enforcement apps so officers can ditch personal phones on the job and rely on secure, city-issued devices. Plus, connected laptops for quick access to data in patrol cars or directly on the scene and again upgraded routers with mobile broadband to keep temporary command centers and patrol units connected in real time.
On top of that, Verizon Frontline Network Slice, which ensures mission-critical connectivity even during big events or high-traffic moments when the network might otherwise get overloaded is part of the deal, too.
Why this partnership matters to the community
This isn’t just a one-off deal – it builds on Verizon’s broader presence in Buffalo. Beyond local government, Verizon is also the exclusive wireless partner of the Buffalo Bills and the new Highmark Stadium. With Verizon Frontline, a platform developed over three decades alongside first responders, the company is tailoring connectivity to the unique needs of public safety workers.
Looking at the bigger picture
Giving police officers and city workers better communication gear is a practical win, especially when quick access to reliable information can make all the difference in a crisis. Other carriers are moving in the same direction too – T-Mobile, for instance, has been experimenting with satellites and drones to keep emergency teams connected during natural disasters.
