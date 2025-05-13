Verizon’s putting money on the Bills – and not in the way you think
The carrier’s new Bills partnership is all about next-level sports experiences and 5G everything.
Up Next:
Mobile carriers aren’t just about price hikes, plan changes or device deals – even though that is usually what affects us most. Every now and then, though, they show up in other places you wouldn’t expect – like the sports world.
Now, Verizon is making a big move on that front. The Buffalo Bills just announced that Verizon will be the exclusive wireless telecom partner for the team’s new Highmark Stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026. On top of that, Verizon is also being named a Founding Partner for the new venue.
The idea is to make sure Bills fans stay connected at all times – from sharing game moments to streaming content – without getting bogged down in the usual game-day signal overload. Verizon’s tech will also be powering the stadium’s operations, sustainability efforts and logistics behind the scenes.
Given how much fans love sharing game-day moments, Verizon’s role is key. Back at the Super Bowl earlier this year, Verizon’s tech powered a massive 93.5 TB of data usage as fans watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fast and reliable connections matter in such crowded settings, where thousands of fans rely on their phones to share moments. This is the same reason AT&T also stepped up at the Superdome in New Orleans, upgrading its DAS to handle the crowd’s demand for uninterrupted connectivity. So yeah, mobile carriers are definitely making moves to become the real MVPs – Most Valuable Providers – when it comes to live sports.
Now, Verizon is making a big move on that front. The Buffalo Bills just announced that Verizon will be the exclusive wireless telecom partner for the team’s new Highmark Stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026. On top of that, Verizon is also being named a Founding Partner for the new venue.
As the official 5G provider, Verizon will manage the stadium’s neutral host Distributed Antenna System (DAS), basically laying the foundation for high-speed connectivity throughout the stadium.
The idea is to make sure Bills fans stay connected at all times – from sharing game moments to streaming content – without getting bogged down in the usual game-day signal overload. Verizon’s tech will also be powering the stadium’s operations, sustainability efforts and logistics behind the scenes.
Also, while construction is still underway, Verizon Business has already stepped in by providing temporary WiFi access points to help keep things running smoothly on-site.
Bills fans are some of the most passionate in the league, and we’re excited for the opportunity to bring them the power of Verizon 5G at the new Highmark Stadium to elevate their game-day experience like never before. From ultrafast connectivity to enhanced in-stadium features, our partnership with the Bills is all about delivering an immersive experience that keeps fans engaged every play of the game. Together, we’re providing the technology that enhances every moment, both on and off the field, to deliver a next-level fan experience.
– Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President, Verizon, May 2025
The new Highmark Stadium is expected to seat 60,000, with flexibility to expand for special events. It will feature massive video boards, advanced sound systems, broadcast facilities, locker rooms, a team store, concessions and even landscape work outside.
Recommended Stories
And fans can expect more than just a good internet connection – Verizon customers will also get exclusive access to events, promotions and on-site perks all year long.
Given how much fans love sharing game-day moments, Verizon’s role is key. Back at the Super Bowl earlier this year, Verizon’s tech powered a massive 93.5 TB of data usage as fans watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fast and reliable connections matter in such crowded settings, where thousands of fans rely on their phones to share moments. This is the same reason AT&T also stepped up at the Superdome in New Orleans, upgrading its DAS to handle the crowd’s demand for uninterrupted connectivity. So yeah, mobile carriers are definitely making moves to become the real MVPs – Most Valuable Providers – when it comes to live sports.
Things that are NOT allowed: