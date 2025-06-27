Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Verizon’s ghost $50 Amazon gift cards keep disappearing before they can be claimed

Verizon is offering $50 Amazon gift cards. If the app works, that is.

By
0comments
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon logo on a building
Verizon continues to offer really cool promotions and deals to its customers, and it continues to mess things up. The carrier has been offering a $50 Amazon gift card to numerous users, however, said users often find that the offer has disappeared by the time they try to claim it.

Multiple instances of this $50 Amazon gift card deal have been appearing online across social media. Apparently, the Verizon app offers the deal randomly, but then it often throws up an error of sorts that prevents users from claiming the gift card.

Have Verizon's deals kept you around?

Vote View Result


Sometimes the app gives the user a countdown timer, after which they’ll be eligible for the gift card. When the timer runs out, the offer disappears, or the app crashes and then the deal is nowhere to be found.

Other times, the Verizon app simply shows the user an error message, and then the offer disappears from the menus. There are dozens of Verizon customers angrily proclaiming that they’ve been scammed, or that the network company really needs to, ironically enough, fix their network.



This isn’t anything new for the carrier. In fact, it’s almost like Verizon is trying to lose customers. After Verizon’s pricing crisis, this sort of thing has become quite an expected occurrence. I have no idea why Verizon is doing this, or if it even knows that this is happening.

From what I can gather, the company is desperately trying to retain existing customers. Users keep being offered excellent promotions at random, or when they seem to indicate that they’re thinking of switching carriers. However, Verizon’s price increases keep screwing over other users, and deals like the aforementioned $50 Amazon gift card just stop working.

Verizon is hardly the only American telecom company that users are displeased with. T-Mobile, despite its rapid growth, has drawn the ire of its customers due to removing plans that included taxes and additional fees.

The carrier also recently delisted Go5G plans, and its price hikes and insistence on the T-Life app have angered many a user. However, if random goodies appeal to you, then T-Mobile Tuesdays probably means that you’ll be a lot happier with the “un-carrier”.

Hopefully, Verizon will take note of this problem soon, and offer this deal once more to people who missed out due to errors or crashes. The company can’t afford to lose any more goodwill, in my opinion.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
