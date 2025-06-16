The President might be working on a Trump Phone and 'T1' mobile carrier (not a joke)





On the bright side, rumors of an On the bright side, rumors of an Apple -rivaling "Trump Phone" and Verizon -competing "T1" wireless carrier haven't been confirmed in any way by the most powerful man in the world either just yet, and we all know how POTUS likes to brag about his business ventures even when they're in the earliest stages of development.





For the time being, all we have are a number of trademark applications filed a few days ago by DTTM Operations LLC, which is an entity that's been handling these types of tasks for Trump for more than three decades. The 47th President of the United States apparently plans to put his family name on "mobile phones, cases for mobile phones, and battery chargers for mobile phones", as well as "retail stores featuring mobile phones, cases for mobile phones and battery chargers for mobile phones", and last but not least, "wireless telephone services and wireless mobile telephone calling plans."





The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) also received a separate trademark application for the "T1" name, which Donald Trump is thinking of putting on phones, retail stores featuring phones, and wireless services as well.





Now, I know what you're going to say. Surely this is not a serious plan that Trump is actually considering going through with. That may well be the case, but at the same time, it's definitely worth pointing out that the June 12, 2025 applications detailed above were filed on an "intent-to-use" basis, which means (at least in theory) that, well, there is intent to use these brands in these ways in the relatively near future.









Granted, the President is known for quickly changing his mind on things and people (just ask Elon Musk or Mike Pence), but as ridiculous as it sounds, you shouldn't be surprised if the world's first-ever Trump Phone will soon be sold in Trump Phone Stores across the nation for use on a new T1 carrier that's likely to have nothing to do with T-Mobile (despite the oddly similar name).



Let's just hope all these bold new business ventures will not be impacted too much by those massive tariffs POTUS keeps threatening the mobile industry with . After all, it'd be a shame if the Trump Phone had the same fate as Trump Vodka, The Trump Network, Trump Steaks, Trump Magazine, Trump Ice, or Donald Trump The Fragrance (yes, all of those are 100 percent real and 100 percent dead).

Because so many of his non-real estate businesses have done so well over the years, Donald Trump is reportedly looking into joining multiple segments of the massively competitive mobile industry. Before you even think it, no, this is not some sort of weird belated April Fools' prank or a Daily Show skit.