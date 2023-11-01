T-Mobile’s 5G network now covers nearly the entire state of Utah

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
@cosminvasile
T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G network across the United States. Earlier this week, the carrier announced that its 5G service is now available for nearly 99 percent of Utahns.

Since 2021, T-Mobile has been working on upgrading its network in Utah and added more than 192 new cell towers and upgraded more than 621 existing ones to expand 5G coverage to more people in rural areas.

Today’s announcement includes some of the counties in Utah with expanded coverage and capacity: Beaver, Box Elder, Cache, Carbon, Daggett, Davis, Duchesne, Emery, Garfield, Iron, Juab, Kane, Millard, Morgan, Rich, Salt Lake, Sanpete, Sevier, Summit, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, Wasatch, Washington, Wayne, and Weber.

Utahns are experiencing faster 5G speeds and better 5G coverage with the Un-carrier, thanks to collaborative partnerships with local and state agencies and entities. Our recent 5G network expansion across the state exemplifies our unwavering commitment to elevate wireless capabilities for individuals, families and businesses, underscoring our dedication to enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Darryl Hawkins, Senior Vice President, Field Engineering at T-Mobile.

Besides network enhancements, T-Mobile offers customers in Utah more access to blazing-fast broadband speeds via the carrier’s 5G Home Internet. As we speak, T-Mobile’s internet service is available to 650,000 households across the state, allowing customers to ditch traditional ISPs for a more reliable and faster service, the Un-carrier notes.
