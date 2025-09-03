Things go from bad to worse as Boost Mobile reduces its head count

Lately, things have been going bad fir EchoStar. After it purchased Dish Network on the last day of 2023, EchoStar-owned Boost Mobile was supposed to be working on replacing Sprint as the fourth facilities based wireless carrier replacing Sprint. The latter had been gobbled up by T-Mobile in 2020 leaving only three major U.S. carriers and both the FCC and DOJ frowned on the reduced competition.

FCC has been accusing EchoStar of being a spectrum speculator





AT&T acquired 20MHz of 600MHz low-band airwaves that will be used by AT&T for its nationwide 5G service called AT&T 5G. The 30MHz of 3.45GHz mid-band spectrum acquired by AT&T will be used for AT&T 's faster AT&T 5G+ service. The FCC and Chairman Brendan Carr have been pushing EchoStar, accusing the company of hoarding its spectrum holdings, hoping to sell the licenses for big profits. This constant pressure from Carr led EchoStar to sell 50MHz of spectrum to AT&T for $23 billion.acquired 20MHz of 600MHz low-band airwaves that will be used byfor its nationwide 5G service called5G. The 30MHz of 3.45GHz mid-band spectrum acquired bywill be used for's faster5G+ service.









T-Mobile , and AT&T as the Big Four in the U.S. went up in smoke. It's not as though Boost Mobile has been thriving. The number of subscriber declined form the 9 million Boost had at the time it was purchased by Dish Network. Currently, Boost is believed to have 7.4 million customers, a 17.8% decline. Without the spectrum it sold, EchoStar's hope of having its Boost Mobile brand join Verizon , andas the Big Four in the U.S. went up in smoke. It's not as though Boost Mobile has been thriving. The number of subscriber declined form the 9 million Boost had at the time it was purchased by Dish Network. Currently, Boost is believed to have 7.4 million customers, a 17.8% decline.





After losing its spectrum, Boost will become a hybrid MNO, or a hybrid Mobile Network Operator. Boost subscribers will use AT&T 's network primarily although they also will have access to the T-Mobile network. AT&T will provide the base stations, radios, radio access network (RAN) software and spectrum frequencies. EchoStar will handle the billing, deliver the network core, and and provisioning software.

EchoStar hopes to retire some debt with some of the proceeds of its spectrum sale





EchoStar revealed its motives for the reduction in head count. "Due to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) actions, the recent announcement of EchoStar selling spectrum licenses to AT&T significantly impacts the company’s 5G wireless network deployment unit. With elements of our network to be decommissioned over time, the company will eventually not house a wireless network deployment workforce. After thorough review of our business operations moving forward, we have made the difficult decision to reduce our network deployment workforce. The majority of impacted employees were notified on Thursday, August 28."





Will Boost Mobile make it as an MNO? Yes. It still has a well-known name. No. It won't succeed not being a Big 4 carrier. It's too early to tell. Yes. It still has a well-known name. 20% No. It won't succeed not being a Big 4 carrier. 60% It's too early to tell. 20%





EchoStar President and CEO Hamid Akhavan said that the deal with AT&T will allow EchoStar to retire some debt and help fund its current businesses. It will, as noted, be a hybrid mobile network operator and a direct-to-device (D2D) satellite service provider. The executive alsio said on LinkedIn last week, "This is an important step toward resolving the FCC’s recent inquiries and demonstrates our commitment to continued innovation and success."



Because Boost Mobile will continue to exist, just not as a fourth facilities-based carrier, the spectrum sell-off impacts the retail part of the company a lot less than the network part of the business. The EchoStar spokesperson reiterated that there are no changes to the Boost Mobile brand. This is unfortunate for Boost Mobile because many blamed Boost's struggles on its failure to promote the company and its services. Meanwhile, Boost customers praised the quality of the network which is now dismantled.

