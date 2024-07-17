Big news! Boost Mobile is now a major nationwide wireless provider with cutting-edge 5G service

Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite have combined to create the new Boost Mobile, a nationwide wireless carrier that will cover 99% of the U.S. with its 5G signals. The carrier's cutting-edge 5G network will deliver faster download speeds, streaming, and gaming. Boost Mobile customers will also have access to more cell towers than subscribers to any other wireless provider. The standalone 5G network uses a 5G core for improved performance.

Boost Mobile is offering four new wireless plans with unlimited 5G starting with the Unlimited plan at just $25 per month. This plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data and 30GB of premium data. For $50 per month, the Unlimited + plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and data, hotspot capabilities, global talk and text, and 40GB of premium data. The Unlimited Premium plan will cost you $60 per month and includes everything the $50 plan gives you and adds North America Connect and 50GB of premium data.

Boost Mobile's new rate plans. | Image credit-Boost Mobile

The top plan is called Infinite Access and requires a credit check. Priced at $65 a month, this plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, hotspot, North America Connect, 30GB of premium data, and an annual device upgrade. You will receive a brand new iPhone or a Galaxy S phone every year and you can even pay more monthly to receive a new top-of-the-line iPhone Pro Max or Galaxy S Ultra model each year.

Boost Mobile is debuting a new logo, new ads and a 30-day money-back guarantee. With the latter, you can test Boost Mobile's network risk-free. There is also a redesigned website that you can visit. Boost Mobile promises not to raise the price of any of its plans once you subscribe.

"There is too much complexity in the wireless market today. Boost Mobile is simplifying its digital purchasing experience and offerings to give consumers more flexibility and choice with unbelievable value. Today's announcement is the first step of many designed to further empower Boost Mobile customers. In contrast to other carriers that continue to raise rates, add fees and layer extras into plans that customers simply don't want or need, Boost is delivering transparent plans that allow customers to buy exactly the services they need, while saving hundreds of dollars annually compared to other wireless carriers."-," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and president of EchoStar, parent company of Boost Mobile
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

