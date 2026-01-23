These Oppo Find X9 Ultra renders show a camera monster you may fall for soon





Oppo Find X9 Ultra renders appear online





The folks at SmartPrix , with the help of tipster Yogesh Brar, are giving us a look at the upcoming flagship by the company. Obviously, the official colors the company comes up with may be different, as well as the texture on the back. But more or less, this is what you should expect from the upcoming phone.







There may be a dual-tone finish for the X9 Ultra. Apparently, the company plans to offer a classic all-glass model too, but there may be a variant with a mixture of glass, metal, and faux leather. And yep, that version will definitely stand out.





The leak claims the phone will be available in at least three different color options. Reportedly, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will have an all-black color option, an eye-catching orange option, and something that the industry doesn't do often: a brown dual-tone option.









The publication also went ahead and created some images with the help of AI to give us an idea of what we can expect from the device.



Earlier leaks claim that we're going to see a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz display refresh rate on this bad boy. The phone is also expected to rock the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is the latest and most powerful flagship processor by Qualcomm.





We also expect ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.



But the biggest upgrades expected from the device are actually the battery and camera. First off, the battery is said to be quite big – 7,300mAh hours – and it is said to come with super fast wired as well as wireless charging.





The camera is the aspect where this phone is said to excel. Oppo has continually worked on offering great smartphone photography to its users, and this phone is also, reportedly, not going to disappoint in that regard.





There's a 200MP Sony LYT-901 main sensor (the sensor is said to be 1/1.12 inches and have an f/1.5 aperture). The phone also has a 50MP ultra-wide camera, sporting the JN5 sensor.





The real heavy lifting is expected to happen with the dual-telephoto setup of the Find X9 Ultra. There's reportedly going to be a 200MP OmniVision sensor with 3X optical zoom and an f/2.2 aperture, complemented by a 50MP LYT600 camera with 10X optical zoom. There's also going to reportedly be a 300 mm telephoto extender. That would give you 13.2X optical zoom and come with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor.





The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is, as usual, first going to be unveiled in China, with a global release reportedly happening later in the year.





Would the Oppo Find X9 Ultra make me fall in love with smartphone photography?





I've been rather reluctant when it comes to smartphone photography. I usually find smartphone cameras not offering the best in terms of photography capabilities, and to me, the good old DSLR and mirrorless cameras still win the day. However, this flagship is shaping up to be quite the camera monster.





Hopefully, it won't kill the entire photo with too much software processing, which is a sin many smartphone cameras make. We'll see how this one fares when it's out.

