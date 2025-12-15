A price cut on a service? Yep, Verizon just delivered one

Verizon

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A competitive move in the streaming wars

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Verizon





How do you usually get your streaming services? Through my carrier bundle. 33.33% Directly from each streaming app. 33.33% A mix of bundles and direct subscriptions. 26.67% I rotate services and cancel often. 6.67% Vote 15 Votes

Carrier bundles still make sense

Carriers remain one of the cheapest ways to access multiple streaming platforms that can otherwise get pretty expensive when purchased directly. And with streaming prices constantly creeping upward, it’s refreshing to see at least one company going in the opposite direction for once.



And while we are on the topic of HBO Max, there’s another big question hanging over its future. Carriers remain one of the cheapest ways to access multiple streaming platforms that can otherwise get pretty expensive when purchased directly. And with streaming prices constantly creeping upward, it’s refreshing to see at least one company going in the opposite direction for once.And while we are on the topic of HBO Max, there’s another big question hanging over its future. Netflix could end up buying HBO Max if a potential deal clears antitrust investigations tied to the merger.





Netflix is set to acquire Warner Bros., which includes HBO Max, in a deal valued at $82.7 billion in total enterprise value. The acquisition is expected to close sometime in late 2026. | Image credit – Netflix





If a deal like that goes through, pricing and bundles across the board are almost guaranteed to change – whether that means one combined service or yet another bundle remains to be seen. If that happens, Netflix would gain control over HBO’s massive content library, including heavy hitters like The White Lotus and Game of Thrones, along with a deep catalog of older shows such as Friends.If a deal like that goes through, pricing and bundles across the board are almost guaranteed to change – whether that means one combined service or yet another bundle remains to be seen.

That works out to monthly savings of $3.50 on the Standard tier and $3 on the Premium one – which may not sound huge at first, but definitely adds up over time.The Premium tier is the full experience: ad-free streaming, 4K UHD quality, support for four simultaneous streams, and access to live sports. The Standard tier also removes ads but tops out at Full HD (1080p) and allows streaming on two devices at the same time.I think one of the best parts of this change, aside from the lower price, of course, is how effortless it is. If you are already subscribed to the Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) perk and have added one of the ad-free HBO Max upgrades, there’s nothing you need to do. The lower pricing will automatically show up on your next bill after December 16.Any price drop is good news, especially when it comes to subscriptions – and let’s be real, most of us are juggling several already. Considering thatoften includes streaming services as free perks with select plans,’s decision clearly looks like an effort to stay competitive and keep its offering attractive.Lower prices make these bundles easier to justify, especially for customers who are already locked into a carrier plan and want to squeeze more value out of it.