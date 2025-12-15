A price cut on a service? Yep, Verizon just delivered one
HBO Max ad-free tiers get automatic price reductions.
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Having a postpaid plan with a big carrier like Verizon or T-Mobile comes with a few nice extras, and cheaper or free streaming is usually high on that list. Now, Verizon is adding another reason to pay attention by cutting the price of HBO Max for its subscribers.
Bundling streaming services almost always works out cheaper, and let’s be honest – most people subscribe to more than just one anyway. That’s why carriers like Verizon keep pushing content bundles as part of their plans. Right now, for example, Verizon customers can get Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) together for $10 per month.
Starting December 16, both new and existing customers on myPlan (mobile) and myHome (home internet) can upgrade to ad-free HBO Max tiers for less than before. The HBO Max Standard Upgrade will now cost $7.50 per month, down from the previous $11. Meanwhile, the HBO Max Premium Upgrade drops to $12 per month, reduced from $15.
The Premium tier is the full experience: ad-free streaming, 4K UHD quality, support for four simultaneous streams, and access to live sports. The Standard tier also removes ads but tops out at Full HD (1080p) and allows streaming on two devices at the same time.
I think one of the best parts of this change, aside from the lower price, of course, is how effortless it is. If you are already subscribed to the Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) perk and have added one of the ad-free HBO Max upgrades, there’s nothing you need to do. The lower pricing will automatically show up on your next bill after December 16.
Any price drop is good news, especially when it comes to subscriptions – and let’s be real, most of us are juggling several already. Considering that T-Mobile often includes streaming services as free perks with select plans, Verizon’s decision clearly looks like an effort to stay competitive and keep its offering attractive.
Carriers remain one of the cheapest ways to access multiple streaming platforms that can otherwise get pretty expensive when purchased directly. And with streaming prices constantly creeping upward, it’s refreshing to see at least one company going in the opposite direction for once.
And while we are on the topic of HBO Max, there’s another big question hanging over its future. Netflix could end up buying HBO Max if a potential deal clears antitrust investigations tied to the merger.
If a deal like that goes through, pricing and bundles across the board are almost guaranteed to change – whether that means one combined service or yet another bundle remains to be seen.
Verizon makes HBO Max upgrades cheaper
Bundling streaming services almost always works out cheaper, and let’s be honest – most people subscribe to more than just one anyway. That’s why carriers like Verizon keep pushing content bundles as part of their plans. Right now, for example, Verizon customers can get Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) together for $10 per month.
The downside, of course, is the ads. Plenty of users would rather pay a bit more and avoid interruptions altogether. That’s where Verizon’s latest move comes in.
Starting December 16, both new and existing customers on myPlan (mobile) and myHome (home internet) can upgrade to ad-free HBO Max tiers for less than before. The HBO Max Standard Upgrade will now cost $7.50 per month, down from the previous $11. Meanwhile, the HBO Max Premium Upgrade drops to $12 per month, reduced from $15.
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That works out to monthly savings of $3.50 on the Standard tier and $3 on the Premium one – which may not sound huge at first, but definitely adds up over time.
The Premium tier is the full experience: ad-free streaming, 4K UHD quality, support for four simultaneous streams, and access to live sports. The Standard tier also removes ads but tops out at Full HD (1080p) and allows streaming on two devices at the same time.
I think one of the best parts of this change, aside from the lower price, of course, is how effortless it is. If you are already subscribed to the Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) perk and have added one of the ad-free HBO Max upgrades, there’s nothing you need to do. The lower pricing will automatically show up on your next bill after December 16.
A competitive move in the streaming wars
Any price drop is good news, especially when it comes to subscriptions – and let’s be real, most of us are juggling several already. Considering that T-Mobile often includes streaming services as free perks with select plans, Verizon’s decision clearly looks like an effort to stay competitive and keep its offering attractive.
Lower prices make these bundles easier to justify, especially for customers who are already locked into a carrier plan and want to squeeze more value out of it.
How do you usually get your streaming services?
Through my carrier bundle.
33.33%
Directly from each streaming app.
33.33%
A mix of bundles and direct subscriptions.
26.67%
I rotate services and cancel often.
6.67%
Carrier bundles still make sense
Carriers remain one of the cheapest ways to access multiple streaming platforms that can otherwise get pretty expensive when purchased directly. And with streaming prices constantly creeping upward, it’s refreshing to see at least one company going in the opposite direction for once.
And while we are on the topic of HBO Max, there’s another big question hanging over its future. Netflix could end up buying HBO Max if a potential deal clears antitrust investigations tied to the merger.
Netflix is set to acquire Warner Bros., which includes HBO Max, in a deal valued at $82.7 billion in total enterprise value. The acquisition is expected to close sometime in late 2026. | Image credit – Netflix
If that happens, Netflix would gain control over HBO’s massive content library, including heavy hitters like The White Lotus and Game of Thrones, along with a deep catalog of older shows such as Friends.
If a deal like that goes through, pricing and bundles across the board are almost guaranteed to change – whether that means one combined service or yet another bundle remains to be seen.
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