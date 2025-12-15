Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

A price cut on a service? Yep, Verizon just delivered one

HBO Max ad-free tiers get automatic price reductions.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service
A smartphone with Verizon's logo on the display.
Having a postpaid plan with a big carrier like Verizon or T-Mobile comes with a few nice extras, and cheaper or free streaming is usually high on that list. Now, Verizon is adding another reason to pay attention by cutting the price of HBO Max for its subscribers.

Verizon makes HBO Max upgrades cheaper


Bundling streaming services almost always works out cheaper, and let’s be honest – most people subscribe to more than just one anyway. That’s why carriers like Verizon keep pushing content bundles as part of their plans. Right now, for example, Verizon customers can get Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) together for $10 per month.

The downside, of course, is the ads. Plenty of users would rather pay a bit more and avoid interruptions altogether. That’s where Verizon’s latest move comes in.

Starting December 16, both new and existing customers on myPlan (mobile) and myHome (home internet) can upgrade to ad-free HBO Max tiers for less than before. The HBO Max Standard Upgrade will now cost $7.50 per month, down from the previous $11. Meanwhile, the HBO Max Premium Upgrade drops to $12 per month, reduced from $15.

Recommended For You

That works out to monthly savings of $3.50 on the Standard tier and $3 on the Premium one – which may not sound huge at first, but definitely adds up over time.

The Premium tier is the full experience: ad-free streaming, 4K UHD quality, support for four simultaneous streams, and access to live sports. The Standard tier also removes ads but tops out at Full HD (1080p) and allows streaming on two devices at the same time.

I think one of the best parts of this change, aside from the lower price, of course, is how effortless it is. If you are already subscribed to the Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) perk and have added one of the ad-free HBO Max upgrades, there’s nothing you need to do. The lower pricing will automatically show up on your next bill after December 16.

A competitive move in the streaming wars


Any price drop is good news, especially when it comes to subscriptions – and let’s be real, most of us are juggling several already. Considering that T-Mobile often includes streaming services as free perks with select plans, Verizon’s decision clearly looks like an effort to stay competitive and keep its offering attractive.

Lower prices make these bundles easier to justify, especially for customers who are already locked into a carrier plan and want to squeeze more value out of it.

How do you usually get your streaming services?
Through my carrier bundle.
33.33%
Directly from each streaming app.
33.33%
A mix of bundles and direct subscriptions.
26.67%
I rotate services and cancel often.
6.67%
15 Votes

Carrier bundles still make sense


Carriers remain one of the cheapest ways to access multiple streaming platforms that can otherwise get pretty expensive when purchased directly. And with streaming prices constantly creeping upward, it’s refreshing to see at least one company going in the opposite direction for once.

And while we are on the topic of HBO Max, there’s another big question hanging over its future. Netflix could end up buying HBO Max if a potential deal clears antitrust investigations tied to the merger.

 
Netflix is set to acquire Warner Bros., which includes HBO Max, in a deal valued at $82.7 billion in total enterprise value. The acquisition is expected to close sometime in late 2026. | Image credit – Netflix 

If that happens, Netflix would gain control over HBO’s massive content library, including heavy hitters like The White Lotus and Game of Thrones, along with a deep catalog of older shows such as Friends.

If a deal like that goes through, pricing and bundles across the board are almost guaranteed to change – whether that means one combined service or yet another bundle remains to be seen.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 official launch date was finally revealed by Samsung
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 official launch date was finally revealed by Samsung
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all

Latest News

Apple just quietly hiked the prices of these popular accessories, and there is a scary reason why
Apple just quietly hiked the prices of these popular accessories, and there is a scary reason why
At $320 off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the S26 Ultra's biggest (and slimmest) rival
At $320 off, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the S26 Ultra's biggest (and slimmest) rival
Apple is dooming two promising products to absurdly lazy updates
Apple is dooming two promising products to absurdly lazy updates
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
Another foldable iPhone delay? Not the worst thing to happen
Another foldable iPhone delay? Not the worst thing to happen
Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain
Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless