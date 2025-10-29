T-Mobile will soon revive its AutoPay discount and offer even more perks for its most loyal users





Even though the product's launch seemed imminent back in April, especially after a very controversial policy change happened in 2023 , loyal T-Mo customers are still left waiting and searching for clues on their mobile network operator's website of the existence of such a credit card.

T-Mobile Visa credit card. Remove the "staging" part from the URL, and that's almost certainly where you'll find all the official details and benefits when the card is actually announced. Thanks to a few eagle-eyed Redditors , I can finally bring you a (nonoperational) staging webpage for the undoubtedly fast-approachingVisa credit card. Remove the "staging" part from the URL, and that's almost certainly where you'll find all the official details and benefits when the card is actually announced.









Unfortunately, no one (credible) has a suspected release date or general timing to share with the world right now, so all you can really do is continue to be patient and hope a formal announcement will take place by the end of this week.





T-Mobile Visa credit card reference in the T-Life app have been spotted mere days after Even though there's obviously been smoke without fire on this front before, I don't think it's a coincidence that this web address and a clearVisa credit card reference in the T-Life app have been spotted mere days after Magenta permanently closed the loophole that allowed some people to pay their bills with a (third-party) credit card and still take advantage of the $5 a month AutoPay discount.

T-Mobile Instead, all signs clearly point to a brandedcard launch in a matter of days, so all that's left to be revealed are the complete perks and bonuses.

Should you sign up?





If you don't like to use a debit card or your bank account for your monthly payments for convenience or security reasons, then the answer will almost certainly be a resounding yes. That's obviously because $5 a month can amount to a pretty significant discount in the long run, and it would be a shame to give that up just because you don't want to add yet another piece of plastic to your wallet.





T-Mobile subscribers might soon be able to combine their AutoPay discount with many other cool perks and deals, including 5 percent cash back on carrier purchases like phones and accessories, 3 percent cash back on streaming and ride-sharing services, 2 percent cash back on gas and groceries, and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases with no limits or restrictions. Based on what Verizon and AT&T customers can get with similar credit cards from their carrier of choice, as well as rumors and suspicions on Reddit,subscribers might soon be able to combine their AutoPay discount with many other cool perks and deals, including 5 percent cash back on carrier purchases like phones and accessories, 3 percent cash back on streaming and ride-sharing services, 2 percent cash back on gas and groceries, and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases with no limits or restrictions.







On top of everything else, some sort of signup bonus is also expected by many people (although its value is not exactly easy to guess), and of course, annual fees and foreign transaction fees are unlikely to be part of the deal. That's all fine and dandy for a lot of devoted T-Mo users, but some are still not happy that their old, unbranded credit cards can't qualify for an AutoPay discount, going so far as to threaten legal action against the industry-leading "Un-carrier."

Will this move further boost T-Mo's subscriber figures?





Probably not. But it's certainly not going to cause a decline either, and perhaps more importantly, it should make quite a few existing customers just a tiny bit happier with the way they're treated by their carrier.





T-Mobile 's next In turn, that will probably make it easier for some folks to swallow's next price hike and/or data breach . Just kidding... or am I?

How long does it take for one of the biggest American companies to release a branded credit card? Apparently, at least six months, which is how much time has elapsed since the first whispers of a