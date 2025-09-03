Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Instagram for iPad experience is finally a reality

It's not just a bigger version of the phone app, and that's a very intentional choice.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apps iPad
Instagram for iPad header
After what feels like an eternity, Instagram is finally launching a dedicated app for the iPad. For anyone who has been stuck using the stretched-out iPhone app on their tablet for the last decade, this is welcome news. But before you get too excited, you should know this isn't just a bigger version of the app you know; it’s a clear signal of where Meta's head is at, and it has everything to do with TikTok.

Are you excited that Instagram is finally available for the iPad as a native experience?

Vote View Result


Unlike the mobile app that opens to your standard photo and video feed, the new iPad app will launch you directly into Reels. That’s right, it’s a video-first experience from the jump. You can still get to your regular feed, Stories, and DMs through separate tabs, but the message is clear: the iPad is for consumption, and Meta wants you consuming its TikTok competitor.

The new Instagram app for iPad. | Image credit — Instagram

This is obviously a direct shot at TikTok, which has always had a fantastic, full-screen viewing experience on tablets. For years, Instagram's official excuse for not having an iPad app was a mix of "technical challenges" and it being a "low priority," which always felt like a weak argument for a multi-billion dollar company. The truth is likely that they didn't see the value in it until now. With Reels now accounting for a staggering 50% of time spent on the platform, Meta needs a bigger stage to showcase its most engaging and lucrative feature.


So, while it’s great that we finally have a native app, it feels less like a gift to longtime users and more like a strategic move in the ongoing video wars. Meta is doubling down on what keeps users scrolling, and the iPad's larger screen is the perfect canvas for that. It's a smart business decision, but one that’s taken far too long to arrive. The app is available to download starting today, and it'll be interesting to see if this video-centric approach can make the iPad a primary screen for Instagram scrollers.


The Instagram for iPad experience is finally a reality

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 3

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 16
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless