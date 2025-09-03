The Instagram for iPad experience is finally a reality

After what feels like an eternity, Instagram is finally launching a dedicated app for the iPad . For anyone who has been stuck using the stretched-out iPhone app on their tablet for the last decade, this is welcome news. But before you get too excited, you should know this isn't just a bigger version of the app you know; it’s a clear signal of where Meta's head is at, and it has everything to do with TikTok.





Unlike the mobile app that opens to your standard photo and video feed, the new iPad app will launch you directly into Reels. That’s right, it’s a video-first experience from the jump. You can still get to your regular feed, Stories, and DMs through separate tabs, but the message is clear: the iPad is for consumption, and Meta wants you consuming its TikTok competitor. Unlike the mobile app that opens to your standard photo and video feed, the new iPad app will launch you directly into Reels. That’s right, it’s a video-first experience from the jump. You can still get to your regular feed, Stories, and DMs through separate tabs, but the message is clear: the iPad is for consumption, and Meta wants you consuming its TikTok competitor.





The new Instagram app for iPad. | Image credit — Instagram





This is obviously a direct shot at TikTok, which has always had a fantastic, full-screen viewing experience on tablets. For years, Instagram's official excuse for not having an iPad app was a mix of "technical challenges" and it being a "low priority," which always felt like a weak argument for a multi-billion dollar company. The truth is likely that they didn't see the value in it until now. With Reels now accounting for a staggering 50% of time spent on the platform, Meta needs a bigger stage to showcase its most engaging and lucrative feature.





So, while it’s great that we finally have a native app, it feels less like a gift to longtime users and more like a strategic move in the ongoing video wars. Meta is doubling down on what keeps users scrolling, and the iPad's larger screen is the perfect canvas for that. It's a smart business decision, but one that’s taken far too long to arrive. The app is available to download starting today, and it'll be interesting to see if this video-centric approach can make the iPad a primary screen for Instagram scrollers.









