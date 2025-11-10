Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Fitbit’s long-awaited redesign is here, but it’s not for everyone just yet

The new Material 3 Expressive design is live for some users.

An image featuring a smartphone with the Fitbit app opened on it.
The Fitbit app is getting a makeover – one that we all saw coming. Some users are already seeing the changes roll out, and it looks like Google’s plan to give Fitbit a proper Material 3 glow-up is finally taking shape.

Fitbit gets a visual refresh


Last month, Google introduced the Gemini-powered AI coach in Preview. Now, according to a new report, Fitbit Premium users in the US are also getting access to the Material 3 Expressive redesign as part of a public preview. Both the new AI coach and the visual update should officially roll out to everyone next year.

This redesign brings Google’s Material 3 Expressive (M3E) style to the Android app, along with a few navigation tweaks. The bottom bar is now shorter, and syncing your Pixel Watch or Fitbit device is as easy as pulling down from any of the four tabs.

When you do, you’ll see a circular loading animation cycling through those signature M3E shapes. Once syncing finishes, the “Fitbit Premium” label disappears from the app bar, and a linear progress indicator takes its place.



You’ll also notice the new expressive shapes pop up in other parts of the app – like the checkmark animation when you hit a goal. Each metric view now has a floating toolbar with a FAB (floating action button) to switch between time frames. For stats such as Steps and Sleep, you can toggle between Day, Week, Month, 3 Months, or Year. 

There is now a floating button for the personal AI coach. | Image by 9to5Google

Every pill-shaped bar has a floating button that opens the personal health coach, and the Today, Fitness, and Sleep sections now use a layered sheet-style design. The top stats sit on a themed background, while the rest of the content flows on a card layer that expands as you scroll. You’ll notice distinct color themes – teal for Fitness and purple for Sleep – that add some nice visual separation.

The app continues to lack Dynamic Color. | Image by 9to5Google

One thing still missing? Dynamic Color. The bottom bar, toolbar, and FAB still rely on Fitbit’s default blue accent for now.

Google actually delivers


Even though it’s still in Preview, it’s nice to see Google following through on its promise to modernize Fitbit. The app is central to the whole Fitbit experience – whether you’re using a tracker or smartwatch, it’s where all your health and fitness data lives. So giving it a design that matches other Google products feels like a step in the right direction.

What do you think of Fitbit’s Material 3 redesign?

Still early days, but promising


Looking through the preview screenshots, the layout does seem a little busy right now – but that’s something that can easily change before the full release. If you’re a Fitbit Premium subscriber, it’s definitely worth checking out the update early. It might not be perfect yet, but it’s clear Google is putting real effort into making Fitbit feel more cohesive and modern.

