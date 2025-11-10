Fitbit’s long-awaited redesign is here, but it’s not for everyone just yet

Fitbit gets a visual refresh





You’ll also notice the new expressive shapes pop up in other parts of the app – like the checkmark animation when you hit a goal. Each metric view now has a floating toolbar with a FAB (floating action button) to switch between time frames. For stats such as Steps and Sleep, you can toggle between Day, Week, Month, 3 Months, or Year. You’ll also notice the new expressive shapes pop up in other parts of the app – like the checkmark animation when you hit a goal. Each metric view now has a floating toolbar with a FAB (floating action button) to switch between time frames. For stats such as Steps and Sleep, you can toggle between Day, Week, Month, 3 Months, or Year.





There is now a floating button for the personal AI coach. | Image by 9to5Google

Every pill-shaped bar has a floating button that opens the personal health coach, and the Today, Fitness, and Sleep sections now use a layered sheet-style design. The top stats sit on a themed background, while the rest of the content flows on a card layer that expands as you scroll. You’ll notice distinct color themes – teal for Fitness and purple for Sleep – that add some nice visual separation. Every pill-shaped bar has a floating button that opens the personal health coach, and the Today, Fitness, and Sleep sections now use a layered sheet-style design. The top stats sit on a themed background, while the rest of the content flows on a card layer that expands as you scroll. You’ll notice distinct color themes – teal for Fitness and purple for Sleep – that add some nice visual separation.





The app continues to lack Dynamic Color. | Image by 9to5Google



Google actually delivers

Even though it’s still in Preview, it’s nice to see Google following through on its promise to modernize Fitbit. The app is central to the whole Fitbit experience – whether you’re using a tracker or smartwatch, it’s where all your health and fitness data lives. So giving it a design that matches other Google products feels like a step in the right direction.



Still early days, but promising

Looking through the preview screenshots, the layout does seem a little busy right now – but that’s something that can easily change before the full release. If you’re a Fitbit Premium subscriber, it’s definitely worth checking out the update early. It might not be perfect yet, but it’s clear Google is putting real effort into making Fitbit feel more cohesive and modern. One thing still missing? Dynamic Color. The bottom bar, toolbar, and FAB still rely on Fitbit’s default blue accent for now.Even though it’s still in Preview, it’s nice to see Google following through on its promise to modernize Fitbit. The app is central to the whole Fitbit experience – whether you’re using a tracker or smartwatch, it’s where all your health and fitness data lives. So giving it a design that matches other Google products feels like a step in the right direction.Looking through the preview screenshots, the layout does seem a little busy right now – but that’s something that can easily change before the full release. If you’re a Fitbit Premium subscriber, it’s definitely worth checking out the update early. It might not be perfect yet, but it’s clear Google is putting real effort into making Fitbit feel more cohesive and modern.

