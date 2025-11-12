The Galaxy Ring might soon work with something you didn't expect

Samsung may use the Galaxy Ring as a controller for Galaxy XR or Galaxy Glasses





However, unlike Galaxy XR, which features multiple cameras to track hand movements, these upcoming smart glasses are said not to come with hand-tracking abilities via cameras. That's why the Galaxy Ring could be useful, and it will be much easier than using the touchpad of the glasses.

According to reports, the company may launch its first smart glasses in 2026, and these won't have an AR display, while the generation reportedly coming in 2027 may have.





Galaxy Ring could be used in many more ways

Sounds cool, even if it's not for me

I don't really use XR devices myself, but I have to say this idea sounds pretty cool. Using something as small and light as a ring to control a headset or a pair of smart glasses feels futuristic. And honestly, way more natural than waving your hands around in the air.





If Samsung pulls this off, it could make the whole XR experience smoother and less awkward, especially for people who don't want to rely on bulky controllers.

I can definitely see why Samsung is connecting the Galaxy Ring with its other gadgets. It's part of that bigger trend where your tech just works together – phone, ring, watch, and headset all talking to each other. Even if I'm not into XR yet, I like that Samsung is experimenting with ideas that make tech feel more personal and easy to use.





Who knows, maybe this kind of innovation will make XR devices appealing to more people in the next few years.

