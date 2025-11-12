Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

The Galaxy Ring might soon work with something you didn't expect

Samsung could be preparing to make its Galaxy Ring more useful and more futuristic.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Galaxy Ring might soon work with something you didn't expect
Samsung appears to be working on making the experience with Galaxy XR even better by taking advantage of its vast ecosystem of products, including the Galaxy Ring, as indicated by hints found in the Ring's app code.

Samsung may use the Galaxy Ring as a controller for Galaxy XR or Galaxy Glasses 


The folks at Android Authority were able to find hints in the code of Samsung's Galaxy Ring Manager app that indicate that the South Korean tech giant may be working on allowing users to control its upcoming smart glasses with the Galaxy Ring

The strings of code say "ring gesture for glasses". Samsung has already announced that its smart glasses are going to use Android XR, so it's likely that this ring gesture could also work with the Galaxy XR headset. 

However, unlike Galaxy XR, which features multiple cameras to track hand movements, these upcoming smart glasses are said not to come with hand-tracking abilities via cameras. That's why the Galaxy Ring could be useful, and it will be much easier than using the touchpad of the glasses. 


On top of that, the Galaxy Ring could also help by improving the accuracy of gestures. If Samsung decides to go this route, having the Galaxy Ring could also help add more gesture options for the headset. 

For example, right now you can use the Galaxy Ring to silence alarms or take photos on Galaxy phones. Similar actions may be used with the Galaxy XR headset or smart glasses. Meanwhile, the South Korean giant also has a patent indicating that a Galaxy Ring may be used to control several devices, such as phones, tablets, and laptops. 

According to reports, the company may launch its first smart glasses in 2026, and these won't have an AR display, while the generation reportedly coming in 2027 may have. 

Do you think the Galaxy Ring could actually replace traditional XR controllers?

Vote View Result

Galaxy Ring could be used in many more ways 


The Galaxy Ring, as a device, has huge potential, and with Samsung reportedly planning to use it as gesture control for smart glasses, this potential can only grow. 

It seems the market for smart glasses and XR devices may remain niche for the moment, though, even though before Apple introduced Vision Pro, many people believed it was time for XR to become the new way we interact with technology. Well, that didn't entirely happen, even though Apple tried to even set a new way to call it "spatial computing". 

Recommended For You

Whether or not smart glasses and XR devices become the next big thing, having a Ring to control them sounds like a great idea with huge potential for sci-fi-like tech. Hopefully, Samsung can make this happen. 

Sounds cool, even if it's not for me 


I don't really use XR devices myself, but I have to say this idea sounds pretty cool. Using something as small and light as a ring to control a headset or a pair of smart glasses feels futuristic. And honestly, way more natural than waving your hands around in the air. 

If Samsung pulls this off, it could make the whole XR experience smoother and less awkward, especially for people who don't want to rely on bulky controllers.

I can definitely see why Samsung is connecting the Galaxy Ring with its other gadgets. It's part of that bigger trend where your tech just works together – phone, ring, watch, and headset all talking to each other. Even if I'm not into XR yet, I like that Samsung is experimenting with ideas that make tech feel more personal and easy to use. 

Who knows, maybe this kind of innovation will make XR devices appealing to more people in the next few years.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Google, TSA have major warnings for smartphone users
Google, TSA have major warnings for smartphone users
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless