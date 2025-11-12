The Galaxy Ring might soon work with something you didn't expect
Samsung could be preparing to make its Galaxy Ring more useful and more futuristic.
Samsung appears to be working on making the experience with Galaxy XR even better by taking advantage of its vast ecosystem of products, including the Galaxy Ring, as indicated by hints found in the Ring's app code.
Whether or not smart glasses and XR devices become the next big thing, having a Ring to control them sounds like a great idea with huge potential for sci-fi-like tech. Hopefully, Samsung can make this happen.
Samsung may use the Galaxy Ring as a controller for Galaxy XR or Galaxy Glasses
The folks at Android Authority were able to find hints in the code of Samsung's Galaxy Ring Manager app that indicate that the South Korean tech giant may be working on allowing users to control its upcoming smart glasses with the Galaxy Ring.
The strings of code say "ring gesture for glasses". Samsung has already announced that its smart glasses are going to use Android XR, so it's likely that this ring gesture could also work with the Galaxy XR headset.
However, unlike Galaxy XR, which features multiple cameras to track hand movements, these upcoming smart glasses are said not to come with hand-tracking abilities via cameras. That's why the Galaxy Ring could be useful, and it will be much easier than using the touchpad of the glasses.
On top of that, the Galaxy Ring could also help by improving the accuracy of gestures. If Samsung decides to go this route, having the Galaxy Ring could also help add more gesture options for the headset.
For example, right now you can use the Galaxy Ring to silence alarms or take photos on Galaxy phones. Similar actions may be used with the Galaxy XR headset or smart glasses. Meanwhile, the South Korean giant also has a patent indicating that a Galaxy Ring may be used to control several devices, such as phones, tablets, and laptops.
According to reports, the company may launch its first smart glasses in 2026, and these won't have an AR display, while the generation reportedly coming in 2027 may have.
Galaxy Ring could be used in many more ways
The Galaxy Ring, as a device, has huge potential, and with Samsung reportedly planning to use it as gesture control for smart glasses, this potential can only grow.
It seems the market for smart glasses and XR devices may remain niche for the moment, though, even though before Apple introduced Vision Pro, many people believed it was time for XR to become the new way we interact with technology. Well, that didn't entirely happen, even though Apple tried to even set a new way to call it "spatial computing".
Sounds cool, even if it's not for me
I don't really use XR devices myself, but I have to say this idea sounds pretty cool. Using something as small and light as a ring to control a headset or a pair of smart glasses feels futuristic. And honestly, way more natural than waving your hands around in the air.
If Samsung pulls this off, it could make the whole XR experience smoother and less awkward, especially for people who don't want to rely on bulky controllers.
I can definitely see why Samsung is connecting the Galaxy Ring with its other gadgets. It's part of that bigger trend where your tech just works together – phone, ring, watch, and headset all talking to each other. Even if I'm not into XR yet, I like that Samsung is experimenting with ideas that make tech feel more personal and easy to use.
Who knows, maybe this kind of innovation will make XR devices appealing to more people in the next few years.
