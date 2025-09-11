The first photo of the Nothing Ear (3) earbuds raises more questions than it answers
The Ear (3) will look good, but what is this button going to do?
Earlier this week, Nothing announced it’ll premiere its next earbuds on September 18, and now is the time to see how they’ll look. The company has revealed the design of the Ear (3) in an image that raises more questions than it answers.
Nothing says the Ear (3) is an evolution of the well-known design from both its previous generation and the company’s smartphones. The transparent lid of the case and the transparent plastic on the earbuds’ stems are unsurprising.
What makes that reveal even more interesting is the new “TALK” button on the outside of the charging case. The pairing button is at the bottom right of the inside of the case, so that external button should have a different function.
It might be a walkie-talkie function or something similar to the Smart Dial on the CMF Buds Pro 2. The company doesn’t mention the button, but it says that there’s a “breakthrough Super Mic” on the case, which might be related.
Nothing emphasizes that it’ll use 100% anodized recycled aluminum on the case of the Ear (3). The company says it’s introducing smoother curves and a shape with better ergonomics. The new metal components are expected to provide greater durability and a more premium feel for the earbuds.
Nothing has always made great earbuds, and the Ear (3) is likely to be better than any of the company’s previous models. However, facing the AirPods Pro 3 would be a challenge for any brand. I expect that Nothing will stick to the great audio quality at an affordable price with that model.
The final design of the Nothing Ear (3). | Image Credit — Nothing
The Ear (3) will feature improved materials
Nothing emphasizes that it’ll use 100% anodized recycled aluminum on the case of the Ear (3). The company says it’s introducing smoother curves and a shape with better ergonomics. The new metal components are expected to provide greater durability and a more premium feel for the earbuds.
The buds themselves are ultra-slim, thanks to a new internal design with a reengineered metal antenna.
With Ear (3), we’ve evolved our design language by focussing on the fundamentals: the engineering and the experience, resulting in an elevated product that looks and feels different, and functions in ways that are completely new to the industry.
Nothing Design Director, Adam Bates, August 2025
Is this the AirPods Pro 3 alternative we’re looking for?
Nothing has always made great earbuds, and the Ear (3) is likely to be better than any of the company’s previous models. However, facing the AirPods Pro 3 would be a challenge for any brand. I expect that Nothing will stick to the great audio quality at an affordable price with that model.
