The advantage of T-Satellite at festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach
T-Mobile's COWs are nice and all, but the Starlink collaboration project is helpful, too.
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Special equipment is needed. | Image by T-Mobile
Large gatherings of people are challenging enough even in big cities, where telcos have 5G network equipment left and right. So what about music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach that are held out in the open?
Music festivals like these usually gather hundreds of thousands. When people are crammed in a limited area, that causes a spike in mobile connectivity demand.
To mitigate this, the Magenta carrier has deployed additional network capacity. This includes multiple COWs, which are now live and which are supporting these high-traffic areas on the festival days.
I'm sure you've seen those at massive events like music festivals or sports gatherings where the sheer density of people would otherwise overwhelm local cell towers. They also serve as critical lifelines during natural disasters by restoring communication for emergency responders when permanent towers have been damaged.
What T-Mobile seeks is to keep fans connected at all times.
But it's not just COWs that are helping get this done.
There are multiple T-Mobile teams on the ground, too. They are supporting the big event by helping ensure connectivity for attendees, first responders and public safety agencies throughout the festival.
Of course, T-Mobile's efforts are not limited to just around the Coachella stages.
There are fans who camp in nearby areas. Coverage in these open-air spaces is often a bit sketchy… and sometimes, it's missing completely.
That's where the T-Satellite feature kicks in to provide basic connectivity. You won't enjoy the same network capabilities and perks, but T-Satellite users can get some messaging done or location sharing.
Keep in mind that T-Satellite is designed to complement (and not replace) the ground-based network.
Supporting massive events like these requires intense coordination across multiple teams both before and during the festivities, with experts constantly monitoring and tweaking the signal to keep everything stable.
The system utilizes T-Mobile's 5G infrastructure alongside SON (Self-Organizing Network) technology, which allows the equipment to adapt to shifting crowds in real time to prevent dropouts.
The first weekend of Coachella is now over, but there are more acts until the big end on April 19; then, there's the Stagecoach festival that's set for April 24-26. To ensure things are running smoothly, T-Mobile has some special arrangements.
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Surge in demand
We've experienced problems calling a friend at a big festival. | Image by PhoneArena
Music festivals like these usually gather hundreds of thousands. When people are crammed in a limited area, that causes a spike in mobile connectivity demand.
To mitigate this, the Magenta carrier has deployed additional network capacity. This includes multiple COWs, which are now live and which are supporting these high-traffic areas on the festival days.
COWs is short for Cells on Wheels. This is a portable cellular station designed to provide temporary network coverage and capacity in areas that lack a permanent infrastructure. These units typically consist of a telescoping antenna mast and radio equipment mounted onto a trailer or truck for rapid deployment.
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Keeping people connected
What T-Mobile seeks is to keep fans connected at all times.
But it's not just COWs that are helping get this done.
There are multiple T-Mobile teams on the ground, too. They are supporting the big event by helping ensure connectivity for attendees, first responders and public safety agencies throughout the festival.
How often do you experience trouble calling a friend at a festival?
Extra connectivity
Of course, T-Mobile's efforts are not limited to just around the Coachella stages.
There are fans who camp in nearby areas. Coverage in these open-air spaces is often a bit sketchy… and sometimes, it's missing completely.
That's where the T-Satellite feature kicks in to provide basic connectivity. You won't enjoy the same network capabilities and perks, but T-Satellite users can get some messaging done or location sharing.
Keep in mind that T-Satellite is designed to complement (and not replace) the ground-based network.
Coordination is needed
Supporting massive events like these requires intense coordination across multiple teams both before and during the festivities, with experts constantly monitoring and tweaking the signal to keep everything stable.
The system utilizes T-Mobile's 5G infrastructure alongside SON (Self-Organizing Network) technology, which allows the equipment to adapt to shifting crowds in real time to prevent dropouts.
Once Coachella officially wraps up, this entire mobile network foundation will remain prepared to support the crowds heading to the Stagecoach Festival later in the month.
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