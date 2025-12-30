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TCL announces the Note A1 NXTPAPER, a tablet aimed at saving your productivity, and your eyes

It combines a paper-like screen to reduce fatigue with tools designed to streamline your workflow.

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TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER
TCL is shaking up the digital notepad market with a device that promises the best of both worlds: tablet performance and paper-like comfort. The Note A1 NXTPAPER arrives with integrated AI tools and a full-color display designed to reduce eye strain.

A new challenger in the e-note space


It looks like the digital writing space is getting a serious shake-up just before the new year. In a new announcement, TCL revealed its latest slate tailored for reading and writing, but it is taking a different approach than the monochrome e-ink devices we often see. The company is leaning heavily into its proprietary display tech to offer a color experience that supposedly feels just like paper.

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The device is aimed squarely at professionals and students who need to jot down ideas without the eye fatigue usually associated with backlit screens. Beyond just the hardware, the software suite is heavily focused on productivity, leveraging AI to handle the heavy lifting during meetings or lectures.

TCL Note A1 Specs


  • Display: 11.5-inch NXTPAPER Pure (2200 x 1440 resolution)
  • Refresh Rate: 120Hz Max
  • Processor: MediaTek G100
  • Memory: 8GB RAM / 256GB Storage
  • Stylus: T-Pen Pro (8,192 pressure levels, <5ms latency) included in the box
  • Audio: 8-microphone array, 2 speakers
  • Camera: 13MP Rear AF
  • Battery: 8,000mAh (33W fast charging)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, Pogo pin
  • Pricing: Retailing for $549
  • Availability: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific at the end of February. Early access via Kickstarter.

TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER. | Images credit — TCL

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TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER lets you think, write, and create as naturally as on paper, but with the intelligence and freedom of modern technology.
Daniel Sun, Chief Technology Officer at TCL Industries.

Why this launch matters


This release is significant because it attempts to bridge the gap between a specialized e-reader and a general-purpose tablet like the iPad. The centerpiece is the 11.5-inch display. Unlike the standard 4:3 ratio on an iPad, the Note A1 uses a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is often preferred for document handling and offers a resolution of 2200 x 1440. With a brightness of 300 nits and a matte finish, it is designed to be usable in bright environments where glossy screens turn into mirrors.

Under the hood


Internally, the device is powered by a MediaTek G100 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While this won't rival an M-series chip in raw benchmarks, it should be more than enough for note-taking and document editing.

Additionally, it supports installing third-party APKs, meaning you aren't locked into a walled garden; you can load up Kindle, Dropbox, or Google Drive right out of the box. It also sports a 13MP rear camera with autofocus—a feature often skipped on e-notes—which is good for scanning physical documents directly into the "Inspiration Space" app.

AI-enhanced writing


TCL is also pushing a suite of AI writing tools. The "Handwriting beautification" and "One-stroke formation" features aim to tidy up messy writing, while "Handwritten formula recognition" could be really helpful for students.

What is your biggest grievance with writing on tablets?
The screen is too slippery/glassy.
48.94%
The glare makes it hard to see outdoors.
27.66%
The stylus latency is too noticeable.
8.51%
The battery drains too fast when taking notes.
14.89%
47 Votes

A fresh perspective on productivity


From my perspective as a daily iPad user, this device is intriguing. I love the power and speed of my tablet, but writing on a glass screen has always felt slippery and unnatural. Plus, the glare makes it nearly impossible to work outside on a sunny day. If TCL's "Pure" display technology actually delivers on the promise of zero glare and a textured feel without sacrificing the smooth 120Hz refresh rate I am used to, this could be the middle ground I have been waiting for.

I am particularly interested in the T-Pen Pro's claimed latency of under 5 milliseconds. High latency is what usually breaks the experience when moving away from Apple's Pencil, so if they have nailed that responsiveness, this could be a joy to use. The prospect of a full-color, high-refresh-rate notebook that is actually comfortable to look at is incredibly tempting.

With a retail price of $549, the Note A1 NXTPAPER positions itself against the standard iPad and Air models, making it a potentially high-value option for those willing to trade a traditional tablet for a specialized writing experience. It will be available at the end of February in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Early access will also be possible via Kickstarter at notea1.tcl.com, where TCL states early adopter discounts will be available.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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